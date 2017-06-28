Mitsubishi L200 wins Auto Express ‘Pick Up of the Year’ award for third consecutive year

The Mitsubishi L200 has won ‘Pick Up of the Year’ in the Auto Express awards for the third consecutive year, the iconic truck retaining its crown at a prestigious ceremony in London last night.

The magazine’s judges praised the L200 for its unrivalled all-round capability, the truck impressing with its versatility, driving dynamics and high level of standard equipment.

Steve Fowler, Editor-in-chief, Auto Express, explained: “Whether it’s for work or play, the L200 has a brilliant blend of abilities that make it a worthy Award winner. Apart from its abilities as a workhorse, we love the way it drives with a strong engine and good handling, while it comes with plenty of luxury kit on board, too. In a busy year for pick-up launches, the L200 still comes out on top.”

Mike Thomas, General Manager, Product Planning & Incentives, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “We are delighted to receive the award for the third year in a row. The L200 epitomises the Mitsubishi brand, celebrating our heritage with its advanced four-wheel drive technology, rugged durability and excellent performance on- and off-road. We are especially pleased that Auto Express has judged it to remain supreme in a sector that is experiencing significant growth and is more competitive than ever.”

Auto Express’ annual new car awards span 29 categories and recognise the best cars and automotive achievements of the year. Auto Express is Britain’s leading title for car news and reviews, online and in print. It tests and reviews over 1,000 cars a year – more than any other title – and its website attracts four million unique users a month.

The L200 has been a mainstay in the Mitsubishi Motors’ UK model range for decades, constantly being at the top of its sector. At the end of May, L200 sales were up over 35 per cent versus the same period last year.

The latest Auto Express accolade adds to the multiple awards that the Mitsubishi L200 Series 5 has won since its introduction in July 2015.

Priced from £18,299 (CV List Price), the Mitsubishi L200 is available in single, club and double cab body styles and a payload of up to 1,060kg and a towing capacity of up to 3.1 tonnes (braked). The fifth generation Mitsubishi L200 is currently available with zero per cent finance.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.