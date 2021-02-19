Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation: 200 units of the eCanter delivered globally

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the Daimler Trucks Asia umbrella, is pleased to announce that the number of all-electric light-duty eCanter trucks delivered worldwide has reached over 200.

MFTBC’s all-electric light-duty eCanter truck was launched in 2017 as a pioneer of the series produced electric truck. As of February 2021, over 200 of the vehicles are already being operated by customers in Japan and overseas. Over 60 of the trucks are being operated in the Kanto, Kansai, Hokuriku, Sanin and Tokai regions in Japan, while over 140 units are being operated in the United States and Europe, with the total driving distance exceeding 3 million kilometers worldwide.

The eCanter is particularly suited to inner-city routes in which stopping and starting occur frequently, such as home deliveries, urban parcel deliveries and convenience store stocking. The eCanter’s driving range per charge is 100km, with longer distances made possible with repeated quick charging. In Japan, the truck has been chosen for urban distribution by logistics providers and retail companies in a variety of industries ranging from e-commerce to furniture manufacturing. Applications overseas have also included postal deliveries, industrial gas transportation and waste disposal.

As a pioneer of electric trucks, MFTBC has set a vision to accelerate electrification and zero-emissions transportation in the commercial vehicle industry. The eCanter is locally emission-free with its electric motor, and produces less noise and vibration than conventional diesel-powered vehicles. It has been highly evaluated by both Japanese and international customers as a solution to noise and CO2 emissions issues in urban environments. As a commercial vehicle manufacturer, MFTBC is committed to achieving a sustainable future through its vision to make all new vehicles in the Japanese market “tank-to-wheel” CO2-neutral by 2039. The eCanter is poised to play a significant role in this vision, as interest in shaping de-carbonized societies gain momentum within governments both inside and outside of Japan.

SOURCE: MFTBC