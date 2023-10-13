Mitsubishi Fuso to exhibit at Japan Mobility Show 2023

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation will be presenting its product and service offerings at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 that will be held between October 26 and November 5, 2023, at Tokyo Big Sight

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) will be presenting its product and service offerings at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 that will be held between October 26 and November 5, 2023, at Tokyo Big Sight (Koto Ward, Tokyo).

The Japan Mobility Show 2023 (JMS 2023) is hosted by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and was conceived as the successor to the biennial Tokyo Motor Show. At the JMS 2023, the Mitsubishi Fuso booth will focus on the vision of creating a brighter future with all who keep the world moving, as expressed by the FUSO brand tagline, “Future Together.” The collaborative and creative aspect of the tagline will take form in a building block-inspired design motif applied to various aspects of the booth. MFTBC will exhibit actual vehicles, videos, and interactive displays to introduce products and services that contribute to the realization of a sustainable society.

New all-electric eCanter truck with tipper and garbage truck applications

One of the main highlights of the booth will be the latest eCanter and its expanded applications. MFTBC will showcase an eCanter with a tipper body, made possible through the new model’s addition of a power takeoff device (ePTO). At the same time, a garbage truck will also be exhibited alongside the tipper truck will be an eCanter fitted for garbage collection that features a specially prepared, futuristic design. The vehicle’s smooth surfaces are practical on several levels: blending into urban settings, imparting a clean and clutter-free impression, and also preventing the accumulation of unwanted dust. The eCanter does not emit any exhaust gas when running, and generates little vibration or noise, making it possible to perform work that is considerate of the environment and community needs.

eCanter test vehicle with battery swapping technology

MFTBC and Ample Inc. (Headquarters: San Francisco, California, President: John de Souza, CEO: Khaled Hassounah, hereinafter referred to as “Ample”) are collaborating on a pilot project on battery-swapping electric trucks, using the newest eCanter model. The two companies will install an eCanter with modular batteries that can be automatically exchanged at Ample battery swapping stations, a process that is eventually targeted to take 5 minutes. The test vehicle’s trial on public roads is scheduled for this winter in Japan. At the JMS 2023 booth, MFTBC and Ample will showcase the latest eCanter model with a swappable battery module, and the swapping station.

FUSO eMobility Solutions

Through FUSO eMobility Solutions, MFTBC is developing a selection of customer offerings that can comprehensively support the introduction and operation of EV trucks. At JMS 2023, MFTBC will introduce FUSO Green Lease, a leasing program designed exclusively for the eCanter in Japan, as well as Truckonnect®, a telematics service for vehicle management and monitoring , and other services.

*Truckonnect ® is a registered trademark of MFTBC

Prototype of the new heavy-duty Super Great

MFTBC plans to stage the world premiere of a prototype for the new heavy-duty Super Great truck at JMS 2023.

SOURCE: Fuso