Mitsubishi Fuso premieres the new light-duty Canter truck in Japan

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, announces the world premiere of the new light-duty Canter truck. The new model, which comes with a redesigned cab, will be available through MFTBC retail locations across Japan from November 2020.

The new Canter is the first light-duty truck in Japan to come standard with the advanced safety feature Active Sideguard Assist®**. Active Sideguard Assist detects pedestrians or other vehicles on the left side of the truck through radar sensors. This safety feature emits alerts whenever it detects any risk of collision when the driver is steering to the left or has turned on the left-turn signal. In addition to the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) already included in the previous model, the newly installed Active Sideguard Assist enables further safety support. The installment of Active Sideguard Assist in this new Canter means all truck models available in the Japanese market now come with the feature.

The new Canter also features a redesigned face that combines historical brand design cues, an agility reflective of light-duty transport, and a “Modern and Solid” concept. The upgrade of the cab exterior also reflects FUSO’s Black Belt design identity, which runs through other vehicles in the Japanese product range. The sleek lines of the cab integrate LED headlights and represent both a technological and conceptual update after ten years. This makes the Canter the third vehicle in the FUSO lineup to be renewed with the Black Belt design identity, following the Aero Queen and Aero Ace as well as the Rosa.

Additionally, the updated model is installed with the FUSO telematics platform Truckonnect®, which aims to support customer fleet operations and vehicle management. Truckonnect remotely connects to vehicles and monitors data such as location, fuel efficiency, and operation status including any technical issues. The information detected from the vehicle is shared real-time with MFTBC’s Customer Assistance Center (CAC) around the clock. Truckonnect has already been introduced to FUSO’s heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks, as well as the all-electric eCanter. In cases where any risk of failure is detected, the necessary support can be provided through the CAC, including service provision timelines and maintenance guidance.

To support light-duty truck drivers who require frequent and easy access to the cabin for urban deliveries, the new Canter also comes with the FUSO Easy Access System. With this new feature, drivers can lock or unlock the vehicle by simply pressing a switch on the door handle, as long as the remote key is in the vicinity of the door. Driver comfort and efficiency is also improved by the keyless press-and-turn engine switch.

Over the past decades, MFTBC has made continuous improvements to its light-duty truck in order to cater to customer needs. This iteration of the Canter, with its upgraded design, advanced safety features, and connectivity functions, aims to bring a new level of safety and efficiency on the road.

*”Active Sideguard Assist®”, and “Truckonnect®” are registered trademarks of the Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation.

**As of September 2020 within the Japan market. Source: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation data.

***ESP® is a registered trademark of Daimler AG.

SOURCE: Fuso