Mitsubishi Fuso majority shareholder Daimler Truck launched on stock exchange as an independent company

First trading day for MFTBC majority shareholder Daimler Truck Holding AG (“Daimler Truck”) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, stock exchange symbol DTG

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick), is pleased to announce majority shareholder Daimler Truck’s first day of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Following the spin-off from Daimler AG, this milestone symbolizes the start of unrestricted entrepreneurial independence for Daimler Truck. In the future, investors will have the opportunity to invest directly in the shares of one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Daimler Truck considers itself well positioned for the new era of independence. The company is consistently and continuously focusing on improving profitability in order to lead the industry on the road to CO 2 -neutral transport. Daimler Truck expects its shares to be listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the DAX index, which has been expanded to 40 members, at the next possible date – estimated in the first quarter of 2022.

“Today is a historic day for Daimler Truck: For 125 years, our truck and bus business was part of the Daimler Group – now we are becoming an independent, listed company,” said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG in the stock exchange hall in Frankfurt. He continued, “Now we are looking forward to use the creative opportunities as an independent company with our great global team – for even more entrepreneurial success in the future. Everyone should benefit from this – our workforce, our customers and, of course, our shareholders.”

The founders of Daimler Truck started the modern transportation industry with their trucks and buses 125 years ago. Today, the company is one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers with a global reach, with over 40 production facilities worldwide and more than 100,000 employees. Daimler Truck unites seven brands under its umbrella: FUSO, BharatBenz, Freightliner, Mercedes-Benz, Setra, Thomas Built Buses and Western Star. The company aims to make sustainable transport a success, with strong technological expertise and a view to the needs of its customers.

As a listed company, Daimler Truck intends to lead the way to zero-emission transportation in an even more focused and agile manner in the future. For example, battery and fuel cell vehicles are to account for up to 60% of Daimler Truck sales by 2030. For Daimler Truck, both technologies are compatible and necessary. Purely battery-powered trucks are used in light and heavy distribution transport, for example when it comes to delivering goods in cities. The hydrogen-based fuel cell drive will be indispensable in the CO 2 -neutral long-distance truck transport of the future. In line with the Daimler Truck vision, MFTBC is committed to the target of only offering new vehicles that are locally CO 2 -neutral in Europe, Japan and North America by 2039. MFTBC is also following Daimler Truck’s dual-track strategy to this end, focusing on both battery and fuel cell technology, with the series production of fuel cell trucks targeted for the late 2020s.

Daimler Truck shares are traded on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol DTG. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) is DE000DTR0CK8, the German Securities Identification Number (WKN) DTR0CK.

SOURCE: Fuso