Mitsubishi Fuso launches the new medium-duty Fighter truck

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia, announces the launch of the new medium-duty Fighter truck upgraded with an advanced safety system. The new Fighter is available through MFTBC sales outlets and its regional sales units across Japan as of March 2021.

The new Fighter comes with the Active Brake Assist 5 (ABA®5) collision mitigation system as a standard feature, enabling more advanced safety support. ABA5 uses a combination of conventional radar technology and a windshield-mounted camera to detect traffic conditions on the road ahead and warns the drivers with a buzzer sound and a visual alerts if there are risks of collision with a vehicle or a pedestrian. The system also activates the brakes when necessary, adding another layer of collision mitigation. With the installation of ABA5, the Fighter comes with more precise detection; it can now detect stationary vehicles as well as moving pedestrians. Attention Assist monitors and warns against lowered driver attention, while the Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) inhibits rollovers by stabilizing the vehicle. Furthermore, Active Sideguard Assist® prevents accidents during left turns. All of these safety features combined work to provide an even higher level of support for drivers on the road.

The new Fighter is in full compliance with the latest safety regulations in Japan. The vehicle comes equipped with a Rear Underrun Protection (RUP) device and a Front Underrun Protection (FUP) device to minimize the potential damage from collisions. It also adopts a shock mitigation structure in case of collisions involving occupants. Additionally, the fuel tank has been updated to the latest standards in an effort to prevent leaks and fires in the event of an accident.

The new model also comes with both a new exterior and a more ergonomic interior. The evolved exterior now incorporates a unifying front grill design in black. Across all three grade variations (eco, pro, and premium), MFTBC has fitted the Fighter with a driver’s seat that provides firm support and enhanced comfort to reduce fatigue. A large hand grip has been adopted to ensure boarding and alighting the vehicle is as smooth and safe as possible. In addition, steering switches enable easy access to key functions for a more seamless driving experience. The AM/FM radio also enabling hands-free telephone calls with Bluetooth® support.

Furthermore, the Fighter series also features the FUSO telematics platform Truckonnect® to enhance operational efficiency for the vehicle and fleet manager. Available in all Fighter trucks since the previous model, Truckonnect allows operators to study information such as vehicle location, safety scores, vehicle utilization and fuel consumption, while detecting technical failures through real-time remote diagnosis. Through Truckonnect, the vehicle can also be connected with a digital tachograph, enabling logistics managers to obtain more precise driving records from a PC. Truckonnect aims to improve the efficiency of transportation providers with actionable data on a truck’s operating conditions**.

The upgraded Fighter series now delivers even more advanced safety, comfort and economy. Mitsubishi Fuso offers an extensive vehicle lineup with the choice of a 4-cylinder or 6-cylinder engine, addressing the needs of vehicle operators for a variety of business scenarios.

* Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.

* ABA®, Active Sideguard Assist®, and “Truckonnect® are registered trademark of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation

*ESP® is a registered trademark of Daimler AG

** The digital tacograph is installed as standard in vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 11 tons, and an option in those with a gross vehicle weight of 7.5 tons or 8 tons. Only the digital tacographs installed in the 2019 models and 2021 models of the Fighter can be linked to Truckonnect.

SOURCE: FUSO