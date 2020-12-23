Mitsubishi Fuso launches the first light-duty Euro V truck in the UAE

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) announces the launch of the new Canter for the United Arab Emirates. The upgraded vehicle, which is the first in the market to achieve Euro V emissions standards, was presented to customers at a launch event on December 15th.

The newly introduced Canter is offered in multiple variants, with two different cab widths, and two different axle configurations including a 4×4, with GVWs ranging from 5.7 to 8.55 tons. The common-rail 4P10 engine, featured for the first time in the UAE-bound Canter, achieves improved fuel-efficiency and eco-friendliness.* The engine over-fulfills local regulatory norms currently at Euro IV standards and achieves Euro V-level reductions in NOx and particulate emissions, helping mitigate the environmental footprint of daily operations. The new FUSO Canter for the UAE also offers a number of new standard safety features, which include ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), BOS (Brake Override System), as well as driver and co-driver airbags. The standard braking system is equipped with disc brakes on both axles, which guarantees superior braking performance and heat dissipation under continuous heavy braking.

These Canter trucks, which are exported as BU vehicles from MFTBC’s Kawasaki Plant, have been locally distributed in the UAE market since 1983. Currently, FUSO products are exclusively distributed by Al Habtoor Motors, part of the business conglomerate Al Habtoor Group. Customers of FUSO vehicles in the UAE are supported by Al Habtoor Motor’s sales network of 8 showrooms, 11 parts outlets, and 7 service centers. The collaborative partnership between the general distributor and MFTBC has sustained the market leadership of the FUSO brand for the past decades, with Canter trucks maintaining top market share in the light-duty segment since their introduction.

While medium-duty and heavy-duty FUSO vehicles produced in Chennai, India are also available locally, the Canter has been the highest-volume FUSO product in the market for the past decade. Demand for the reliable Canter truck remains strong within the UAE and greater MENA region, due to continued growth in the construction sector. Despite COVID-related challenges, government investment in infrastructure is expected to drive stable growth in the mid- to long-term. By strengthening its product lineup with this updated Canter truck, MFTBC aims to provide further value to customers in the focus market.

*compared to the previous generation of Canter trucks available in the UAE.

SOURCE: Fuso