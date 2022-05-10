Mitsubishi Fuso launches a newly designed LED rear combination lamp for Super Great

Newly designed LED rear combination lamp is now available as an optional setting for the Super Great

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen), is pleased to announce that it will add a newly designed LED rear combination lamp to the heavy-duty Super Great truck. The new Super Great model equipped with the new LED rear combination lamp will be available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan starting from May 2022.

The new LED rear combination lamp comes in a more consolidated design that combines the functions of five lamps into one. The new design integrates seamlessly into the vehicle body with its streamlined shape. The optimized brightness and shape of the lamp supports superior visibility and recognition for other drivers, contributing to consistent safety on the road. Smooth maneuvering is further supported with bright reverse lights. The brake lights are also activated independently of the rest of the tail lamp design.

The newly added LED rear combination lamp comes in two variations, the large “Type L” and smaller “Type S” (small size), and is available as an optional setting. The design will also be rolled out in foreign markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan in the future.

The new LED rear combination lamp is an optional setting from the manufacturer and is available for fitting on the Pro line and Premium line Super Great models.

Mixer and semi-tractor models are set to “Type S”, while cargo, dump, full tractor, and construction models are set to “Type L”.

SOURCE: Fuso