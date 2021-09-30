Mitsubishi Fuso launches a new model of the Aero Star city bus

Standard fitment of a new accelerator interlock safety device installed on the front door

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, cooperating with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (DICV) under the umbrella of Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA), is pleased to announce that it has launched a new model of the Aero Star large city route bus. The new Aero Star is available through MFTBC sales companies and regional sales units across Japan.

The new Aero Star comes with the accelerator interlock safety device, which disables vehicle acceleration while the front entrance door is open. This new safety measure increases passenger safety during onboarding and offboarding as well as enhances ease of operation for bus drivers. The accelerator interlock on the middle door was already installed with the previous model.

The new Aero Star also complies with the latest regulatory standards regarding indirect vision through the rearview mirror, as well as the mounting position of the outside mirror. Aero Star will continue to evolve by committing to the high level of safety and convenience required for large route buses used as a means of daily transportation.

SOURCE: Daimler