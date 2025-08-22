Mitsubishi Fuso, Foxconn, Foxtron and MFBM sign MoU to jointly develop ZEV buses and strengthen Fuso bus brand

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) and Hon Hai Technology Group (“Foxconn”) have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore strategic collaboration in zero emission, accelerating clean mobility for the Japanese commercial vehicle powerhouse and the world’s largest electronics manufacturer

As part of the collaboration that will strengthen the Fuso bus business, the two companies via their subsidiaries – Mitsubishi Fuso Bus Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (MFBM) and Foxtron Vehicle Technologies – will cooperate in the development, production, supply chain management, and sales of ZEV buses, beginning with Foxtron-developed MODEL T and MODEL U.

The four companies will use the MOU as a starting point to investigate future business models aimed at strengthening the Fuso brand and developing new, made-in-Japan buses. Through this initiative, the companies will provide products that meet a wider range of needs in the rapidly evolving bus market and achieve sustainable business growth.

MFBM will serve as the operations platform for the development, production, and commercialization of buses in target markets, including exploring the introduction of made-in-Japan ICE and ZEV buses into target markets.

With a track record in performance and safety, the award-winning, full-size MODEL T is already operating commercially as part of the public transit systems in Taiwan’s biggest cities. Universal and intelligent in midi size mobility, MODEL U’s clean and simple appearance emphasizes f lexibility and multi-functionality.

SOURCE: Fuso