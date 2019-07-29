Mitsubishi Fuso delivers first eCanter all-electric LDT in Japan’s Hokuriku Region

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), in line with its Vision to lead the commercial vehicle industry into the future, today announced the delivery of two eCanter all-electric light- duty trucks to Niigata Unyu Co., Ltd. (Niigata Unyu; headquarters: Chuo-ku, Niigata City; President Misao Sakai).

MFTBC released its all-electric light-duty truck eCanter in 2017. Within Japan, it has been delivered to customers in the Kanto and Chubu areas. Niigata Unyu is the first company to deploy the eCanter in the Hokuriku region.

Niigata Unyu has been actively addressing environmental challenges by introducing low CO2 and low NOx emission vehicles into its operations. The emissions-free eCanter is the latest addition to a delivery service fleet that includes compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and hybrid vehicles. Compared to conventional diesel-powered vehicles, the eCanter produces less noise and vibration, which alleviates physical and mental burdens on drivers, thereby providing improved working conditions.

The two eCanters delivered to Niigata Unyu will be servicing delivery routes in Niigata City and Tokyo. The sale of the eCanters to Niigata Unyu was managed directly by MFTBC. As for aftersales service, the eCanter operating in Tokyo will be supported by the MFTBC Minamikanto/Koshin Sales Center, while the eCanter operating in Niigata will be supported by MFTBC dealer partner Taihei Kogyo Inc. (Taihei Kogyo; headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO Yukinori Muto), which operates in Akita, Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures. In addition to its existing AC charging station, the Niigata branch of Taihei Kogyo will be making further preparations to accommodate the all-electric eCanter for maintenance and aftersales support.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso