Mitsubishi Fuso celebrates the handover of the 30,000th vehicle to customers in Taiwan

Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan Ltd. (DTAT) has handed over the 30,000th FUSO vehicle to customers since its start of operations in 2017

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick), announces the customer handover of the 30,000th FUSO truck in the Taiwanese market by local joint venture and distributor Daimler Trucks Asia Taiwan Ltd. (DTAT).

A handover ceremony will be arranged this month to celebrate the purchase of the 30,000th FUSO vehicle by Yi Kung Construction Co. Established in 1980, Kaohsiung-based Yi Kung Construction Co., Ltd. Is a full-service real estate development and construction company. The company currently runs approximately 15 FUSO vehicles in its fleet, and the light-duty Canter PRO 5 will soon also be contributing to its day-to-day construction operations.

In the Taiwanese market, FUSO products have a long heritage that began with the introduction of the B46 light bus in 1936. Since then, FUSO’s presence has grown steadily; for the past 29 consecutive years, FUSO has been the commercial vehicle brand with the top market share. DTAT has nurtured this leadership position with continuous upgrades to the facilities and service levels at retail locations across the island, as well as community building initiatives such as the annual FUSO Heroes event. For the past four years, DTAT has conducted a yearly customer appreciation campaign recognizing FUSO owners who have most contributed to Taiwanese society, selected in part through online public voting. Thanks to these initiatives, DTAT achieved a market share of 32.2% last year and claimed 38.1% of the light-duty truck segment (Jan-Dec 2020).

SOURCE: Fuso