Mitsubishi Fuso announces its ambitions for CO2-neutrality across its value chain

As an integral part of Daimler Truck AG, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; Head office: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Hartmut Schick) is proud to announce that MFTBC will be following the Daimler Trucks & Buses ambition towards CO 2 -neutrality in production sites by aiming to shift all plants to CO 2 -neutrality by 2039. Operations at Mitsubishi Fuso Truck Europe S.A. (MFTE; Head office: Tramagal, Portugal), MFTBC’s wholly-owned subsidiary in Portugal, will become CO 2 -neutral already within 2022. Other plants in Japan will follow to achieve CO 2 -neutrality by 2039 at the latest. MFTBC’s Kawasaki and Nakatsu Plants have reduced CO 2 emissions by 17% since 2015.

In these past few years, communities everywhere have been rapidly accelerating their efforts toward decarbonization and carbon neutrality. The Japanese government, for example, stated that it would “aim to become carbon neutral [in the automotive industry,] including the entire supply chain” in their action plan for the Green Growth Strategy, which was approved by the cabinet in June 2021.

Amidst these developments, MFTBC follows the Daimler Trucks & Buses target to offer only new vehicles that are CO 2 -neutral in driving operations (“tank-to-wheel”) in Europe, Japan and North America by 2039. Daimler Truck AG aims to accomplish this goal by electrifying its vehicles and is following a dual-track strategy to this end. As early as 2022, Daimler Trucks & Buses wants its vehicle portfolio to include series-produced vehicles with battery-powered drive systems in the main sales regions of Europe, the United States and Japan. Beginning in 2027, the company wants to supplement its vehicle portfolio by adding series-produced hydrogen-powered fuel cell vehicles. The ultimate goal is to achieve CO2-neutral transport on the road by 2050.

In addition to these targets for its products, Daimler Truck AG is also committed to sustainability in other aspects of the value chain, including the production process. All European Daimler Trucks & Buses plants will have a CO 2 -neutral energy supply by 2022.

Tramagal Plant to achieve carbon neutrality by 2022

MFTE has announced that its Tramagal plant in Portugal is setting the course for sustainable truck production by achieving carbon neutrality by the end of 2022. The Tramagal plant is currently the center of production for the FUSO light-duty Canter and all-electric eCanter trucks in Europe.

Initiatives at the Tramagal plant include:

Contracting green electricity, increasing on-site solar power production and switching to self-consumption

The entire internal logistics and warehouse fleet is being converted to electric vehicles

The plant will also be exploring the possibilities of green hydrogen production with the support of solar panels, to gradually replace natural gas consumption

In recent years, the Tramagal plant was able to progressively reduce CO 2 emissions and is expecting a further 50% cut in 2021 compared to the previous year before achieving CO 2 -neutral production in 2022.

MFTBC production on track for 2039 – Kawasaki and Nakatsu CO 2 emissions reduced by 17%

Three other MFTBC plants located in Japan – Kawasaki, Toyama and Nakatsu – will follow Tramagal and aim to become CO 2 -neutral by 2039 at the latest.

At the Kawasaki Plant, where MFTBC’s headquarters are also located, and the Nakatsu Plant, where transmissions are manufactured, MFTBC implemented a 5-year plan to decrease CO 2 emissions by 17% compared to 2015 levels. Building on this track record, MFTBC has created a new roadmap to decarbonize the Kawasaki Plant by 2039. Other facilities crucial to the MFTBC production network, including the bus manufacturing plant in Toyama, as well as the Nakatsu Plant, will also be in scope under the 2039 target.

The plan defines several key methods as follows:

1.Energy Saving: reduction of energy consumption in production areas by reducing demand and introducing energy-saving equipment.

2.Renewable Energy Generation: reducing CO 2 consumption by generating renewable energy

In 2013 and 2014, solar photovoltaics (PVs) were installed on the roofs of buildings in the Kawasaki Plant

Installation of additional solar PVs is planned for the near future

Integration of other energy sources like hydrogen is also under consideration

Green energy purchase and CO 2 emissions factor reduction, in collaboration with electric companies

3.CO2 Certification

MFTBC has also started researching possible ways to reduce CO 2 in its production process. For example, MFTBC is evaluating the possibility of reducing CO 2 and volatile organic compounds (VOC) emitted in vehicle painting by relying more on other surface treatments.

MFTBC will also pursue carbon neutrality across the value chain

In addition to production areas, MFTBC is also looking at other aspects of the vehicle value chain. At each stage, we have started considering possible ways to reduce and eliminate CO 2 emissions, some of which have already been implemented.

<Logistics>

Logistics is another area to which MFTBC is turning its attention to promote reduced CO 2 emissions across the value chain. MFTBC has started evaluating methods of quantifying carbon emissions that occur both when receiving materials and components from our suppliers, and delivering our products to customers. In these areas, MFTBC is already proceeding with the following countermeasures:

reducing CO 2 emissions from deliveries, by revising the number of trucks to deliver components and products; optimizing modes of transport; adjusting cargo utilization and routes

emissions from deliveries, by revising the number of trucks to deliver components and products; optimizing modes of transport; adjusting cargo utilization and routes installing electric forklifts that emit less CO 2 for internal logistics

MFTBC is creating a carbon neutrality roadmap for its logistics operations and will soon expand these areas of effort.

<Procurement>

For procurement at MFTBC, sustainability has already been one aspect considered as part of the supplier evaluation process, in line with the Daimler Supplier Sustainability Standards and the Daimler Trucks procurement guidelines. As part of Daimler Trucks, MFTBC promotes climate protection and sustainability among our suppliers and sets impulses to pursue high standards both within their companies and in their own supply chains.

An example of this effort is the CDP Climate Protection Survey. To create more transparency about the environmental impact of our supply chains, Daimler Trucks works with organizations such as CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). In 2020, key suppliers were invited to participate in an annual survey to report their environmental impact, including their level of CO 2 emissions. Until now, suppliers representing more than 70% of the annual purchasing volume of the Daimler Truck and Bus business have been asked to participate, with the scope expected to increase in 2021 and support the effort to reduce CO 2 emissions throughout the automotive supply chain.

Other initiatives include the promotion of climate protection and sustainability among suppliers through the annual, Daimler-wide Sustainability Award. This award has been presented across all divisions since 2019, to recognize suppliers who stand out in their commitment in the areas of climate protection and resource conservation.

MFTBC will not wait until 2039, nor go it alone

While MFTBC has set 2039 as our target year, we are committed to becoming CO 2 -neutral as early as possible. As the Tramagal Plant and other Daimler Trucks & Buses production facilities in Europe remain on track toward achieving carbon neutrality by 2022, the learnings from these locations will aid in accelerating the MFTBC’s efforts to reduce its global environmental impact. Moreover, by extending its own initiatives to other entities within the group, MFTBC will further contribute to Daimler Trucks & Buses’ aims for carbon neutrality.

Hartmut Schick, President and CEO of MFTBC, states, “Climate change is a topic that needs to be addressed and solved worldwide. Therefore, the electrification of commercial vehicles cannot be achieved by manufacturers and customers alone. Inter-industry alignment and governmental support will also be vital in establishing effective transformations throughout logistics and the supply chain. Collaborative actions between public and private sectors are essential to succeed in this major challenge.”

SOURCE: Fuso