Mitsubishi Fuso accelerates digitalization in workplace learning during the COVID-19 pandemic

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick) is pleased to announce dramatic expansions to its digital learning offerings for its employees achieved during the year 2020. A high degree of digitalization in workplace learning has supported flexible career and skill development as socially distanced remote work has become the new normal.

Outbreaks of the novel coronavirus have driven changes in employee interaction within organizations around the world, and work at Mitsubishi Fuso have been no different. In June 2020, MFTBC shifted to a new mobile work system that allows employees to log 100% of their hours at any location outside of the office. In response, FUSO Academy, the MFTBC team dedicated to employee learning, increased its online offerings to employees in Japan by 61% percent during the year 2020, pushing the variety of modules over 560.

MFTBC’s training courses cover a range of areas such as sales, customer service, and finance to augment participants’ expertise in product features and technology, after-sales programs, and operational business processes. Employees are able to access these digital trainings at any time from their PC, through a portal known as FUSO Horizon. FUSO Horizon’s current design and functionalities were launched in 2019, after phased piloting and development dating back to 2017. Now, trainings in both English and Japanese are supported on a platform that is accessible to over 70 international markets and the entire MFTBC organization in Japan, including its domestic subsidiaries.

To support social distancing measures, the FUSO Academy team moved quickly to adapt much of their classroom material to an online format, integrating videos and interactive experiences such as tests into the course content. As a result of the wider range of learning material available on the FUSO Horizon platform, Mitsubishi Fuso saw that module completion by employees in 2020 achieved 162% against the previous year. The completion count reached 66,500 in total, proving that the organization was able to maintain a consistent level of employee learning despite restrictions to face-to-face communication. Throughout this pandemic and beyond, MFTBC will continue to invest in initiatives such as digital training in order to promote organizational resilience and flexible employee engagement.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation