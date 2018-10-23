Mitsubishi Electric’s new dot forming technology achieves high-precision three-dimensional metal shaping

1)

High-quality 3D parts formed at high speed – High-quality 3D parts with few voids can be formed at high speed using the laser wire DED method, which supplies metal wire directly to the laser-irradiated part for build-up shaping. – A variety of 3D shapes are possible, including hollow or overhanging shapes. – The technology can be combined with parts produced by other manufacturing methods and is therefore effective in build-up repairs. – Common, proven and inexpensive laser-welding wire can be used.