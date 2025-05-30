Mitsubishi Electric’s FLEXConnect™ joins the Safety Cloud® network

HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety network powered by its Safety Cloud digital alerting platform, and Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (“MEAA”), a consistently dependable supplier that creates high-quality in-car systems for major OEMs around the world, are thrilled to announce their collaboration on a strategic partnership that will lead the way in the next generation of in-vehicle experience

HAAS Alert, a company with the largest commercially deployed vehicle-to-everything (V2X) safety network powered by its Safety Cloud digital alerting platform, and Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. (“MEAA”), a consistently dependable supplier that creates high-quality in-car systems for major OEMs around the world, are thrilled to announce their collaboration on a strategic partnership that will lead the way in the next generation of in-vehicle experience.

MEAA announced its latest in-cabin monitoring system, FLEXConnect™, at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), showcasing its ability to leverage real-time vehicle data to enhance driver safety and personalization. FLEXConnect™ now integrates with Safety Cloud to provide an extra level of protection for drivers using MEAA in-vehicle monitoring systems.

“Safety is at the core of FLEXConnect™,” said Mohammad Horani, Director of Advanced Development at MEAA. “That makes Safety Cloud digital alerting a natural fit to the FLEXConnect™ experience.”

Safety Cloud delivers real-time safety notifications from emergency vehicles, work zones, tow trucks, and other active road hazards to millions of drivers every day. This technology, which is embedded in compatible Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Volkswagen vehicles, as well as Apple Maps and Waze navigation apps, improves roadway safety by instantly alerting drivers to approaching and nearby emergency and public works vehicles, making it easier and safer to perform public and emergency services.

The integration between Safety Cloud and FLEXConnect™ will allow drivers to receive alerts through in-vehicle information system of nearby roadway hazards. This joint solution will even go a step beyond digital alerting. When the vehicle is alerted that the driver is in an emergency situation, FLEXConnect™ will notify and inform other nearby drivers via Safety Cloud that there is a disabled vehicle ahead.

“HAAS Alert is thrilled to enter into this partnership with Mitsubishi Electric,” said Hussein Zaarour, Vice President of Business Development – Connected Vehicles at HAAS Alert. “Mitsubishi Electric’s focus on automotive innovation and safety is in perfect lockstep with HAAS Alert’s mission to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter.”

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric