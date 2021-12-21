Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, USA

Introducing integrated solutions for sustainability under "Smart Society" concept

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will exhibit at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 5 to 8, with the concept “Smart Society.” The company will introduce its vision of contributing to a vibrant and sustainable future by addressing social issues through various advanced technologies and solutions that help society connect, unite and share. The exhibit will be located in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center at booth No. 4425.

Highlights of the Exhibition

Company Vision and Exhibition Concept Toward the Next 100 Years to be Presented at Main Stage The inspiration for and realization of the concept of a “Smart Society” will be displayed on the main stage of the exhibit area. Experience a day in the life of a smart society through the lens of diverse yet integrated Mitsubishi Electric core technologies and solutions that are working together to realize a prosperous and sustainable future for all people. Integrated Solutions for within Key Pillars of Society Visit the four key areas of the exhibit-Life, Industry, Infrastructure and Mobility-to go on a deeper dive of information and learn more about how a diversified electronics company can address social issues both within these individual segments but also through integrated solutions. Special Events Over the course of the exhibition, visitors will attend the Mitsubishi Electric booth to hear from industry experts about sustainable technology, and the importance of corporate citizenship and philanthropy. The events schedule will be announced later.

Main Exhibits

Outline of the exhibition Main Stage Overall concept “Smart Society”

Initiatives for business co-creation and social contribution Four Key Areas Life Integrated solutions for human and earth-friendly buildings and living spaces (Advanced Technologies for Elevators, Energy-Saving Air Conditioning, etc.)

Health monitoring system Industry FA-IT integrated solution “e-F@ctory” (Automated tire replacement system, etc.) Infrastructure Security and monitoring system for infrastructure facilities and equipment

(For power plants, transportation, etc.) Mobility The concept model EMIRAI xS Drive * for safe, secure and comfortable travel

for safe, secure and comfortable travel Advanced technologies for utilizing infrastructure-based cooperative autonomous driving system in predefined areas, multipurpose mobility robots, and electricity-related products

