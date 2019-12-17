Mitsubishi Electric to exhibit at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, USA

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today that it will exhibit cutting-edge automotive technologies and products for the our envisioned future MaaS (mobility as a service) society at CES 2020 show for consumer technologies in Las Vegas, U.S.A. from January 7 to 10. The Mitsubishi Electric exhibition, organized around the theme “The next step in mobility,” will be located at booth No.7529 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Zone and Main Exhibits

Main Stage A concept video projected on a big screen will present our vision, “The next step in mobility,” which enables comfortable transportations in the future MaaS society based on a wide range of advanced technologies.

The concept model EMIRAI S equipped with cutting-edge technologies, such as an innovative human-machine interface for enhancing communication both inside and outside the vehicle, and biological sensing technology for safe driving will be exhibited. Other Products for ranging from hybrid to electric cars, such as compact and high-power motors and inverters will be exhibited.

Touch panel screens will introduce our related advanced technologies, including energy-management technology and bidirectional wireless-power-transfer technology.

Also to be exhibited is a mobile mapping system (MMS) that collects, when vehicles are moving, 3D positioning data with high accuracy for use as base data to create high-definition 3D maps.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation