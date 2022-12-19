Mitsubishi Electric to delist shares on London Stock Exchange

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced today that it has decided to apply for the delisting of its shares of common stock on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

TOKYO, December 19, 2022 – Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has decided to apply for the delisting of its shares of common stock on the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the cancellation of the admission to trading of its common shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), in view of the very limited number of company shares being traded on the LSE, maintaining the listing would offer no significant benefit, and the delisting would have negligible effect on the company’s shareholders or other investors. An application will be filed with the LSE within January 2023 and the delisting is expected to be completed by the beginning of February 2023. Mitsubishi Electric will continue to maintain its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

