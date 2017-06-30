New bus service and park & ride system to promote multi-modal transportation in Vietnam begun by Toyota Mobility Foundation and Danang people’s committee

Today, the Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) and Danang People’s Committee (DPC) started the operations of the TMF Bus Service and associated TMF Park & Ride system, marking the occasion with an opening ceremony.

The city of Danang, resting at the center of three UNESCO World Heritage sites, is the entrance of the Indochina East-West Economic Corridor that commercially connects the countries of Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. Because of this location and the vision of the city officials, the population of Danang is increasing, with rapid and sustained economic growth. With this growth come concerns regarding future traffic congestion and the changing mobility needs of the public.

Anticipating these potential issues, TMF offered to support the DPC in developing a more robust public transportation network through the Project on Urban Transit Corridor Improvement. This project uniquely aims to prevent a future congestion problem by promoting the behavior change of citizens. The project encourages the people of Danang to shift from singular, private modes of mobility to multiple transportation modes integrating private and public transportation. The DPC is the grantee of the project that runs from July 2015 to March 2019, with a budget of 320 million Japanese Yen (about 2.9 million USD) sponsored by TMF.

TMF Bus Service

This feeder bus service links to the larger Danang city bus route. The TMF Bus Service has two routes: a shorter route covering the urban center, and a longer route connecting a residential area to the urban center. To present the bus as an efficient solution and promote its usage, the service has the following features

First year free travel

Comfortable and clean facilities

Hospitality and professionalism in service

Punctuality per a fixed timetable

Safety as the fundamental priority

TMF Park & Ride System

Located at the TMF bus terminal at the intersection of Bui Duong Lich and Tran Thanh Tong Streets, the Park & Ride facilitates easy access to the bus services. It is equipped with an auto-gate, camera surveillance system, and an IC card to ensure the security and safety for the bus passenger. In addition, there is no charge for parking when the service is launched.

On-Road Parking Management Pilot on Bach Dang Street

Most developing countries face parking crises as a result of rapid, dense urbanization and motorization, making parking policy an important component for sustainable transport management. This pilot model of mobile parking management on Bach Dang Street applies advanced technology such as time-based parking, fee collection software, and parking vacancy advisories, in order to reduce traffic congestion. This pilot model intends to illustrate the benefits of parking management, and help formulate an ideal transport management policy.

Mr. Dzung, the Vice Chairman of the DPC, said “It is important to establish a multi-modal transportation system in Danang in order to improve the quality of life of our citizens in the mid- to long-term. The TMF Bus, Park & Ride System and the on-road parking management pilot are significant steps forward for our city. The TMF Bus and Park & Ride Services, which are linked to our city bus services that were initiated last year, help improve the mobility options for citizens. We thank TMF for this great contribution to the current and future development of Danang.”

Osamu Nagata, President of the TMF Secretariat and Executive Vice President, Member of the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation, said “This project could only be initiated with the great support from the DPC and many other stakeholders, including Hai Chau District, Almec, and Toyota Motor Vietnam. TMF seeks to find mobility solutions by using our experience and know-how and partnering with the ownership and skills of local communities across the world. We would like to learn from Danang’s citizens and continuously improve service based on actual customer experiences, ultimately leading to a more mobile society with opportunities for all.”

Mr. Toru Kinoshita, President of Toyota Motor Vietnam (TMV) said “Participating in this project to promote multi-modal transportation is a significant opportunity for us to contribute to the city of Danang in addition to the traffic safety programs we conduct across the country. For this project, we donated two 28-seater vans to serve as the TMF buses, and we will also provide maintenance to ensure their safe operation. We hope Danang’s citizens experience our vehicles and recognize them as their transportation solution. We are happy to extend our support to supplement the activities of TMF and the DPC.”

