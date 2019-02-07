Mitsubishi Electric develops security technology to detect attacks on equipment sensors

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it has developed what is believed to be the world’s first sensor-security technology that detects measurement-data inconsistencies by embedding a proprietary algorithm in sensor fusion algorithms, which combine multiple sensors for measurements used in the automatic control of drones, in-vehicle devices, production equipment and more. Going forward, the company will continue development with the aim to commercialize the technology from the year 2020 onwards.

Key Features

Mitsubishi Electric’s new algorithm detects malicious attacks based on more than 42 percent inconsistencies in measurement data. In the case of ultrasonic attacks on drones, for example, the Earth’s magnetism or gravity is calculated in two ways using intermediate values in the sensor fusion algorithm, and any difference between the two results is treated as an inconsistency.

The new algorithm can be implemented at low cost as additional software in existing sensor signal processing circuits without the need to add or modify hardware. The accuracy of sensor measurements is not compromised.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Electric