Mitsubishi Electric develops platform that enables smart appliances to cooperate

Mitsubishi Electric’s new platform will support the ongoing trend of home appliances offering increasingly smart functions for networked environments. The platform incorporates technology that will enable appliances to collaborate with each other without connection to a cloud or the internet, and to support new services that could not be implemented with individual appliances. The result will be more comfortable and convenient living environments in which occupants will not be required to operate or adjust their smart appliances on a daily basis.

Mitsubishi Electric has developed a lightweight software library that requires memory space of just around three megabytes, enabling the platform to run even on low-spec microcontrollers such as those deployed in smart home appliances. The platform also allows for newly acquired smart home appliances to be added seamlessly to the network.

Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric will continue to develop its cloud- and internet-free platform to enable cooperation among increasingly sophisticated networked appliances for intuitive, fully automatic services that do not require daily operation or adjustment by users.

