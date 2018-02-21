Mitsubishi Electric appoints new President & CEO, Chairman

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) today appointed Takeshi Sugiyama as the company’s new President & CEO, effective April 1, 2018. Sugiyama will replace Masaki Sakuyama, who will assume the position of Chairman. Sugiyama was born in 1956. Joining Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 1979, he first served as an engineer in the company’s Himeji Works. He became Mitsubishi Electric’s Executive Officer and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group in 2014, and Senior Vice President and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group in 2016. In 2017, Sugiyama was promoted to Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President and Group President of Living Environment & Digital Media Equipment Group. Sakuyama was in 1952. He joined Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in 1977, and was named Senior Vice President and Senior General Manager of Corporate Strategic Planning Division in 2010. In 2012, he became Executive Vice President and Group President of Semiconductor & Device Group. Sakuyama was appointed President & CEO in 2014.

