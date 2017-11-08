Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross achieves 5-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has today announced that its all-new Eclipse Cross SUV Coupe has secured a 5-star safety rating with excellent overall performance.

With safety as one of its strong-suits, the Eclipse Cross has scored high within the ‘Small Off-roader’ vehicle class, achieving a 97 per cent rating for Adult Protection and an 80 per cent Pedestrian Protection rating.

Furthermore, the new SUV Coupe’s ‘Forward Collision Mitigation’ system demonstrated good performance with collisions avoided or mitigated in all test scenarios and at all test speeds.

Overall, Eclipse Cross scored maximum points in many of the various tests performed by Euro NCAP, helping the vehicle to secure a 5-star safety rating.

The first of Mitsubishi Motors’ new generation of vehicles, Eclipse Cross blends sharp looks with the company’s signature SUV and 4WD expertise. MMC began shipment of the new Eclipse Cross compact SUV to Europe on October 3, 2017, which will eventually be available in approximately 80 markets worldwide including Australia, North America and Japan. Approximately 50,000 units are planned to be shipped during the current fiscal year (ending March 30, 2018).

For additional information on the Eclipse Cross, please follow the link below.

http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/showroom/eclipse_cross/

