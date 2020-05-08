Mitsubishi Corporation: Notice concerning differences between non-consolidated actual results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

Notice concerning differences between Non-Consolidated Actual Results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020
This notice serves to provide information on differences between non-consolidated actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Details are as follows.
- Differences between Non-Consolidated Actual Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
|Revenues
|Ordinary Income
|Net Income
|Actual Results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (A)
|Millions of Yen 2,497,837
|Millions of Yen 386,152
|Millions of Yen 396,117
|Actual Results for fiscal year
|ended March 31, 2020 (B)
|1,737,893
|300,203
|364,663
|Difference (B-A)
|(759,944)
|(85,949)
|31,454)
|Difference (%)
|(30.42%)
|(22.26%)
|(7.94%)
- Reasons for Differences
Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were lower than those of the prior year mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes and lower market prices in the Petrochemicals business.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Corporation