Mitsubishi Corporation: Notice concerning differences between non-consolidated actual results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

Notice concerning differences between Non-Consolidated Actual Results for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2020

This notice serves to provide information on differences between non-consolidated actual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Details are as follows.

Differences between Non-Consolidated Actual Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Revenues Ordinary Income Net Income Actual Results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (A) Millions of Yen 2,497,837 Millions of Yen 386,152 Millions of Yen 396,117 Actual Results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (B) 1,737,893 300,203 364,663 Difference (B-A) (759,944) (85,949) 31,454) Difference (%) (30.42%) (22.26%) (7.94%)

Reasons for Differences

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 were lower than those of the prior year mainly due to a decrease in transaction volumes and lower market prices in the Petrochemicals business.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Corporation