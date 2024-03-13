Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, and Mitsubishi Motors will jointly establish a new company to run an online platform providing comprehensive EV related services

Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation aim to jointly establish a new company "EVNION Inc." (hereafter: EVNION) in June 2024 , to operate an online platform to provide one-stop services relating to electric vehicles (EV)

Mitsubishi Corporation (Head office: Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, President and CEO: Katsuya Nakanishi, hereafter: MC), Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Head office: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter: MFTBC) and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Head office: Minato Ward, Tokyo, President and CEO: Takao Kato, hereafter: Mitsubishi Motors) aim to jointly establish a new company “EVNION Inc.” (hereafter: EVNION) in June 2024 , to operate an online platform to provide one-stop services relating to electric vehicles (EV). Such establishment of EVNION will be subject to receipt of regulatory clearances from the relevant authorities.

The three companies decided to establish EVNION with the aim of easily providing relevant information and services to more users, as EVs gain increasing attention from vehicle buyers who are considering their contribution towards a decarbonized society.

EVNION will operate a unique online platform “EVNION PLACE” (hereafter: “the platform”) that offers comprehensive EV-related services to customers in Japan, regardless of brand and whether it is a commercial vehicle or a passenger car. The platform is planned to be launched in August 2024.

The platform’s “Marketplace” services range from charging equipment for EVs, power supply contracts and energy management, to charging solutions for supporting introduction and operation of EVs and consulting services for decarbonization. Additionally, the platform will also provide EV-related news and useful information when introducing and operating EVs. Customers transitioning from conventional vehicles to EVs face various changes and have many questions, and this platform, with its integration of all necessary information and services, will certainly assist them in their journey. After the launch, the platform will gradually expand the content to commit to Japan’s target to realize carbon neutrality by 2050, and DX (digital transformation).

[Name of EVNION]

EVNION is a platform to unite every object, person and event surrounding EVs. With the keyword “to unite”, the name of the company was decided:

EVNION: EV + Union

[Profile of new company*]

Company name: EVNION Inc.

Shareholders: MC (35%), MFTBC (35%) and Mitsubishi Motors (30%)

*As of the announcement. Changes are possible.

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors