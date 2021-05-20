Mitsubishi Corporation: Compact LNG filling station project adopted for Inclusion in Environmental Program

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Air Water Inc. (Air Water) are pleased to announce that their pilot project to help decarbonize heavy-truck logistics has been adopted for inclusion in the Ministry of the Environment’s Low Carbon Technology Research and Development Program

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and Air Water Inc. (Air Water) are pleased to announce that their pilot project to help decarbonize heavy-truck logistics has been adopted for inclusion in the Ministry of the Environment’s Low Carbon Technology Research and Development Program. The project will fuel LNG-powered trucks via a network of compact filling stations.

The aims of this project are twofold. Firstly, it will take advantage of compact LNG filling stations installed at space-limited logistics facilities to optimize the fueling of heavy, LNG-powered trucks. The stations, which will be networked through the application of IoT technologies, will receive their LNG stores from large, LNG-carrier trucks. Secondly, by mixing the LNG with liquefied biomethane, the project will endeavor to achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions compared to those generated by conventional, diesel-fueled heavy trucks.

Since 2020, MC and Air Water have been testing this system in Hokkaido*. The partners plan to continue assessing its overall effectiveness and how much it can reduce CO2 emissions and fuel costs typically generated by heavy trucks. The results of the tests will help the partners to determine whether or not to make the system commercially available.

