Mitsubishi: 2018 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

June 22, 2018

Mitsubishi Corporation held its 2018 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, June 22, 2018 in Tokyo.
Below is the overview of the meeting.
１．Agenda (Matters for Resolution)
      – Item 1: To Approve the Proposed Appropriation of Surplus
      – Item 2: To Elect 13 Directors
      – Item 3: To Elect 1 Audit & Supervisory Board Member
      – Item 4: To Grant Bonuses to Directors
２．Details
      – Venue: The Prince Park Tower, Convention Hall <Tokyo, Japan>
      – Time Started: 10:00 JST (Previous year: 10:00 JST)
      – Time Ended:   12:02 JST (Previous year: 11:57 JST)
      – Number of Shareholders Attended: 995 (Previous year: 6,574)
      – Number of Inquirers: 16 people (Previous year:15)
