Mister-Auto integrates Valeo Canopy low carbon footprint wiper blade range

Valeo Canopy wiper blades are designed from the outset to reduce environmental impact, with CO2 emissions 61% (*) lower than a conventional model

Mister-Auto adds Valeo Canopy wiper blades to its catalogue, featuring an outstanding eco-friendly design. Mister-Auto, pure-player in online car parts sales, offers 51 Valeo Canopy wiper blade references, covering 95% of the European car fleet. In total, Mister-Auto has more than 4,500 references for this type of product, supplied by 32 different equipment manufacturers.

Innovation and environmental awareness are shared values In addition to wiping performance identical to that of premium blades, the Valeo Canopy range stands out in the automotive aftermarket for its particularly advanced environmental performance, since these wiper blades have a carbon footprint reduced by 61%* compared to conventional models.

To achieve this, Valeo Canopy wiper blades apply technical solutions throughout their design cycle to limit their CO2 emissions. First, the blade is made of more than 80% natural, renewable or recycled materials such as rubber from hevea, as well as a synthetic rubber produced from cane sugar, vegetable oils or carbon black from recycled tires.

Moreover, an increased share of recycled material is used in other components of Canopy wiper blades with up to 15% recycled steel in the metal structures and up to 50% recycled plastic in the end clips.

Valeo doesn’t stop there; Canopy comes in a 100% cardboard packaging, fully recyclable and printed with solvent-free water-based inks. «The high level of environmental performance achieved by Canopy wiper blades reflects the care taken in their development and the innovative nature of the solutions adopted, » says Jean-Michel Booh Begue, Chief Operation Officer at Mister-Auto. «This type of offer meets a growing demand from our customers, both individuals and professionals, for more sustainable products, so we’re delighted to include it in our catalogue. Mister-Auto is already committed to developing environmentally-friendly alternatives, such as the sale of electric bicycles and spare parts from the circular economy. Valeo Canopy wipers are a natural part of this approach. »

Marlène Carrias-Iked, VP Strategic Management, Digital & Innovation – Valeo Service : « We are proud of the collaboration between Valeo and Mister-Auto, which includes Valeo Canopy wiper blades in its catalogue. As part of its ‘I Care 4 the Planet’ program, Valeo has launched Canopy, its first aftermarket innovation designed to significantly reduce environmental impact. This offer responds to an increasing demand for sustainability among consumers. With Canopy, Valeo promotes the industry and jobs in Europe since it is manufactured in the Valeo plant in Issoire (France) , from which already originates the majority of Valeo wipers for the European market. The site is particularly committed to an energy efficiency plan for more than 10 years and certified “Energy Management” by the ISO 50001 label. »

(*) The Valeo Canopy Flat Blade, with a specific rubber and packaged in cardboard box enables a CO2 emission reduction of 61% compared to a Valeo Flat Blade product representative of the majority of commercialized wiper blades in the European market, produced in Asia, with a synthetic rubber and marketed in a plastic packaging.

SOURCE: Valeo