Mission Mitsubishi earns recognition as top-selling Mitsubishi dealership in 2018 for fifth consecutive year

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced that San Antonio-based Mission Mitsubishi was the brand’s top-selling dealership in 2018. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Mission Mitsubishi has won the sales crown and has been the top MMNA dealership in the country.

“Earning the title of top-selling dealership in the nation is a great achievement, but to do it for five consecutive years is quite an accomplishment,” said Ken Konieczka, vice president, sales operations, MMNA. “Mission Mitsubishi is a great brand partner and shares MMNA’s vision to support our customers on the road to success by providing them with safe, reliable and versatile vehicles capable of meeting their everchanging needs.”

MMNA closed the 2018 calendar year with its best sales since 2007. With 118,074 vehicles sold, total 2018 sales represented an increase of 13.9 percent over calendar year 2017. This marked the second consecutive year that MMNA was the fastest-growing Asian brand in the U.S, the sixth consecutive year-over-year sales increase for the brand and the second-straight year of sales over 100,000 units. The company surpassed the 100,000 sales milestone in early November, the quickest it has done so in 11 years.

“Mission Mitsubishi is proud to once again be recognized as the top-selling Mitsubishi dealership in the U.S. this year,” said Islam Hindash, general manager, Mission Mitsubishi. “When we first opened the doors to the greater San Antonio community eight years ago, we knew that we wouldn’t be able build such a high level of success without a commitment to providing the best shopping experience and the highest levels of service for our customers. We look forward to continuing to this phenomenal sales momentum as we work each day to help more customers drive their ambition in 2019.”

MMNA’s dynamic crossover utility vehicles (CUVs) lead the way in 2018. Outlander Sport finished the year up 18.1 percent over 2017 and recorded its best sales year ever. The three-row Outlander also posted its best sales year ever with total sales up 6.6 percent over 2017. Combined, MMNA’s CUVs posted total calendar year sales of 90,456 up 31.9 percent over 2017.