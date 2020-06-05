Mission Green Million: Maruti Suzuki sells over 1 lakh factory fitted CNG vehicles highest ever in a fiscal

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the pioneer of factory-fitted CNG technology for passenger vehicles, achieved highest ever sales of eco-friendly CNG-powered cars in FY 2019-20. The Company sold 106,443 factory-fitted CNG vehicles across India.

With green mobility in focus, Maruti Suzuki has witnessed 15.5% CAGR increase in its CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony to the Company’s customers accepting technologically advanced, eco-friendly and safe mobility solutions. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. These include Alto, WagonR, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga and Super Carry.

With the vision to democratize green mobility for its customers and also aligning to the Government’s agenda of making greener India, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its mission at Auto Expo 2020 whereby it has aimed to sell the next set of million green vehicles at a much faster pace. Maruti Suzuki has named this mission as – Mission Green Million and the Company’s S-CNG technology will play a critical role in democratizing green cars and achieving the mission.

Speaking on the importance of CNG vehicles in its portfolio, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The growth of CNG vehicles complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The Government is working to rapidly increase CNG fuel pumps network in the country. There has been a phenomenal growth in number of CNG stations in last six years with over 50% of growth coming in the last year alone. With government’s clear focus, spread of CNG stations is set to increase significantly. Maruti Suzuki is aligned with Government’s vision by strengthening and expanding its CNG product portfolio. We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Factory fitted S-CNG vehicles are designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience and mileage. We are committed to Mission Green Million and strive towards bringing more advanced, affordable and fuel efficient powertrain technologies for our customers.”

Factory-fitted CNG vehicles are safer and come with Maruti Suzuki’s warranty benefits and also assist owners with convenience of Maruti Suzuki service network across India. Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG technology is equipped with Dual Interdependent ECU with Intelligent Injection System that ensures better and consistent performance along with high fuel efficiency across all terrains.

SOURCE: Maruti Suzuki