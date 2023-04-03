Mirafiori complex in Italy is getting ready to activate the first Stellantis Circular Economy Hub dedicated to promoting a sustainable business model

The selection phase of internal personnel for the first Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori has started

Stellantis announced today the start of the selection phase of internal personnel to be employed in the activities of its first Circular Economy Hub in Mirafiori. This is the next step of this initiative with significant importance for the Company: promoting a sustainable business model is a key pillar of company’s decarbonization strategy, which aims to achieve carbon net zero by 2038.

A dedicated project team has been created focusing on specific professional skills gained from a technical background and experience on Italian production processes and in Mirafiori, to drive the circular economy development and growth targets.

With the start of the selection phase of internal people, in the coming months the first 200 resources among Stellantis workers and employees in Italy will also be recruited and involved in the production and management front. The further increase in employment will be related to the production ramp up of the Hub.

When necessary, adequate training will be provided to achieve the skills requirements aimed to guarantee the quality level of the activities.

As announced on September 20, 2022 by Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the Hub will start operating with three main activities that implement the 4 R strategy (Reman, Repair, Reuse, Recycle):

parts remanufacturing (Reman), i.e. used, worn or defective components are disassembled, cleaned and remanufactured according to OEM specifications, same performance and warranty as original spare parts, greater convenience without compromising quality. The goal is to extend the life of parts (engines, gearbox, high voltage batteries) and offer a sustainable and accessible alternative (under the SUSTAINera label) within the Stellantis spare parts offer;

vehicle reconditioning (Repair + Reman), to reintroduce vehicles on the second-hand market;

vehicle dismantling at the end of their life cycle: the vehicle becomes a precious resource both for the recovery of original components in good condition (to be reintroduced into the SUSTAINera offer of Reuse spare parts) and for the recovery of materials for recycling (Recycle) to return into the material production loop.

These activities concretely demonstrate the Company’s commitment to change its production and consumption model shifting from a linear economy – characterized by the ‘take-make-dispose’ approach – to a circular economy which implies the circular use of resources and products, to make them last as long as possible, thus minimizing waste, reducing the demand for new raw materials, energy consumption and emissions.

The Circular Economy Business Unit is another important step in the implementation of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan as the scope is set to reach more than €2 billion in revenues by 2030, pushing to quadruple revenues from extending life of products and to increase recycling revenues by 10 times as compared to 2021.

