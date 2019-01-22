Minibus Sprinter City 75: Premiere on Germany’s roads: the first Sprinter City 75 from the latest generation hits the road

The Sprinter City 75 of the latest generation will soon be put to use in Göppingen and the surrounding area on regular-service bus routes. Rolf Grüb, Sales for Mercedes-Benz Buses, and Max Witzel, Head of Sales for Mercedes-Benz Minibuses, officially handed over the new Mercedes‑B enz minibuses to Manfred and Carsten Frank, the owners of the Omnibusverkehr-Reisen Frank & Stöckle bus company. Manfred Frank: “Since 1.1.2019, we’ve been putting a new Sprinter City 75 to work in urban traffic in Göppingen. Large regular-service buses cannot be used due to the tight dimensions in the town’s centre. Despite that, we want to offer our passengers a full-fledged regular-service bus with all of the comfort that entails. The City 75 meets our requirements and is also very attractive in terms of its design.”

The latest generation of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter City 75 minibus features unique technology which allows it to take up a special role in the segment. With a length of 8.5 m, it can accommodate as many as 38 passengers. The independent skeleton construction makes possible a wheelbase of 5095 mm and also forms the basis for the spacious low-floor area between the axles. This can be flexibly equipped with folding seats, wheelchair and pushchair spaces, seats featuring a quick-swap system or standing spaces. Frank & Stöckle had the low-floor area fitted with five folding seats, a wheelchair space and standing spaces. In addition to this, a grab rail concept featuring ceiling-mounted and vertical grab rails has been integrated in the vehicle. The interior also has a destination display and there are USB charging sockets installed both in the low-floor area and at the seats.

The driver’s workplace is shaped by a modern multifunction steering wheel, a PA system with gooseneck microphone, MBUX multimedia system with high-resolution touchscreen and an electric roller sunblind. Plus, the driver’s workplace and the passenger area are equipped with separate, powerful climate control systems. With respect to safety, the City 75 comes equipped as standard with a range of assistance systems. Among them are Active Brake Assist, Headlamp Assist and Crosswind Assist. In order to facilitate the work of drivers at night time and at dusk, High Performance headlamps are also used. The proven 7G-TRONIC Plus automatic transmission with Drive Select and gearshift paddles is standard. A new feature comes in the form of the HOLD function. It automatically keeps the vehicle at a standstill on hills and inclines whilst also facilitating pulling away.

The body

The City 75 has a visibly independent body from the B-pillar backwards. The construction and load-bearing capacity of its vehicle structure are unique, as too is the concept used for the new rear axle. Despite its stately 8.5-metre length and a permissible gross vehicle weight of 6.8 tonnes, the Sprinter City 75 is only available in a two-axle configuration. The twin tyres of the driven axle allow for a payload of 5 tonnes, while the standard air suspension ensures a constant vehicle level with consistently high levels of driving comfort.

SOURCE: Daimler