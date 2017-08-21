Minibus Mercedes-Benz Sprinter: Ten successful years, a jubilee model: Sprinter Travel 65 “10 Year Edition”

the Sprinter Travel 65 has been the flagship of the Mercedes-Benz minibus segment ever since 2007. Now this popular and distinctive minibus is celebrating its birthday with a 10 Year Edition. The jubilee model is limited to 50 vehicles and its exclusive design and generous specification, including an after-sales package, is very persuasive.

Ten years of maximum comfort for small groups of travellers

Mid-2006 saw the launch of the Mercedes-Benz minibus generation, based on what at that time was the latest generation of the Sprinter. One year later, at the 2007 Busworld Kortrijk trade fair, the Sprinter Travel 65 celebrated its European market premiere as the flagship among compact travel buses. The 2013 comprehensive model maintenance included migration to Euro VI compliance plus the reorganisation of the passenger compartment. For the past ten years this club bus has delighted the many travellers who, though their group numbers are modest, enormously appreciate its ample comfort and the timeless elegance of its design.

Designed with brand-typical timeless elegance

The Sprinter Travel 65 is an authentic Mercedes-Benz travel bus. Its commitment to quality, comfort, functionality and to chassis design are correspondingly high.

It has a pronounced arrow shape, generous glazing including a panoramic windscreen, and a harmonious and distinctive bus-style rear. These attributes make the Sprinter Travel 65 unmistakeable, so that it fits seamlessly – and with distinction – into the travel bus fleet.

Exacting travel comfort – as standard

The generously sized, electrically operated outward swinging door and two-step access make it easy for passengers to enter. Right at the top of the compact travel bus range, the comprehensive specification of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Travel 65 boasts its clear superiority. It has, for instance, double-glazed side windows, separate air conditioning for driver and passengers, convector heating and the TSX seating familiar from large travel coaches. Footrests, hand luggage storage with side ventilation slits, service sets with reading spots and separate air vents are standard, as are curtains, a large two-cubic-metre luggage area and an air-sprung rear axle. The ergonomic, well-designed driver’s seat cossets the driver with its adjustable steering wheel, comfort-design suspension seat and warm-air auxiliary heating, plus a whole host of assistance systems. They take the pressure off the driver and promote driving safety.

The individual club outing bus for up to 18 passengers

The Sprinter Travel 65 offers bus companies great freedom to lay out the passenger compartment on an individual basis, whether for 15, 16, 17 or 18 passenger seats. There are numerous colour designs available for seat cushions, side walls and ceiling, in fabric, fleece, synthetic leather or leather. And there is just as wide a choice when it comes to curtains and floor coverings. A tour guide seat and a fridge, if desired, plus vis-a-vis seating in the passenger compartment complete the features.

The safety expert in its vehicle class – the Sprinter

With its comprehensive safety technology, the Sprinter has always set standards. Consider, for instance, its perfect suspension, precise steering and highly efficient brake system, not to mention the, by now legendary, electronic guardian angel: the assistance systems. Right from the start, the range safety standard has included adaptive ESP and a braking assistant.

Today lane keeping, blind spot and main beam assistants are taken for granted, as are distance warning, cross wind and start-up assistants – many of which are standard for the range.

The Mercedes-Benz of minibuses

The Sprinter Travel 65 is 100 per cent a Mercedes-Benz, since, as distinct from other providers of Sprinter minibuses, not only the base vehicle, but also the body and installations are original Mercedes-Benz. This means that Mercedes-Benz is always the right contact point – for advice and marketing information, but also for servicing, warranty, leasing or finance and the largest and closest-knit after-sales service network for buses in Europe.

The comprehensively equipped jubilee model, the 10 Year Edition

For its round-number birthday the Sprinter Travel 65 has come up trumps with a jubilee model with a specially generous specification. The special 10 Year Edition is available in two basic versions:

exterior paintwork tenorite grey metallic with side profile foliated accents with a brushed aluminium look, “lumo” seat cushion design with orange piping and orange/paint colour grey leather headrest,

exterior paintwork diamond white metallic with side profile foliated accents with a brushed steel look, seat cushion design “mono” with light blue piping and dark blue leather headrest.

In addition to the generous range specification, all versions of the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Travel 65 10 Year Edition have:

5500 kg permissible total weight

multifunction steering wheel in leather

Radio Audio 15 and Becker Map Pilot navigation system

reversing camera

start-up assistant

main beam assistant and Collision Prevention Assistant

extra wide passenger seats, Travel Star Xtra with softline upholstery and folding tables

fridge

tour guide seat

bus intercom with hand held microphone

two years warranty plus one year extension for material defects

