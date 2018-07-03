Mini at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018

With just two weeks to go until Goodwood Festival of Speed 2018, MINI UK is excited to confirm two concept vehicles making their UK debut. MINI will offer a glimpse into the future direction of the brand with the MINI Electric Concept showcasing its design vision for a fully-electric model. Also a UK first, and inspired by the carmaker’s legendary motorsport heritage, the MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept will be on display as part of MINI’s activation at the 2018 festival.

The MINI Electric Concept features an iconic design with clean cut surfaces for a minimalist impression and will be the first fully electric MINI. The concept offers a thrilling preview of the all-electric production vehicle due to be unveiled in 2019.

The MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept is inspired by the legendary triumphs in the Monte Carlo Rally over 50 years ago.

Elsewhere on the MINI stand will be the current line up including; MINI 5-Door Hatch, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI Countryman. The four models will sit within their own mood worlds, demonstrating their own personalities and characteristics.

To celebrate the UK debut of the Electric Concept, MINI is inviting guests to put their energy to the test using the MINI Electric interactive dancefloor which will convert their movements into stunning visualisations with a live DJ to keep the energy flowing.

MINI owners will be treated to rest and relaxation in the MINI Owners Lounge with free drinks, mobile phone charging stations and somewhere to unwind during the Festival. Simply show your MINI key fob (BMW and Rolls Royce key fobs will also be accepted) to gain entry to the Lounge on the top floor of the MINI stand.

Also on the stand, MINI will also be offering leather keyring engraving in either silver or gold, for those wishing to personalise their set of keys.

For the first time at Goodwood, MINI will be offering complimentary male grooming experiences courtesy of Murdock London. The London-based barbers are expert groomers and will be on the MINI stand across the duration of the festival.

Joining the action on the stand will be MINI UK Ambassador and racing legend Paddy Hopkirk, who will be available on Saturday 14th July to meet the public and sign autographs.

Goodwood Festival of Speeds runs from Thursday 12th July to Sunday 15th July 2018.

