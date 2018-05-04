Mini Clubman named best in class

The MINI Clubman has won the accolade of ‘Estate Car of the Year’ in the 2018 Honest John New Car Awards.

The MINI Clubman sets itself apart from other vehicles in its class thanks to its distinctive looks, premium technology, sophisticated personalisation options and typical MINI driving dynamics. Everyday practicality is enhanced by its spacious interior and distinctive split doors at the rear, which offer easy access to the boot.

The Honest John awards differ from others in the industry as it is the site’s readers that dictate which models that take the honours. The overall winner in each category is the car that has proved the most popular with the site’s 2.3 million readers over the past 12 months.

HonestJohn.co.uk Managing Editor, Dan Powell, said: “The MINI Clubman is a great family estate with its split rear doors giving it a real edge when it comes to everyday practicality. Add in its huge boot and economical engines and it’s easy to see why the Clubman is considered the UK’s number one estate. Over the past 12 months no other car in its class has come close to matching its popularity at HonestJohn.co.uk. As a result, it has brushed the opposition aside to be named Estate Car of the Year 2018.”

David George, Director, MINI UK, said: “This award means a huge amount to us as it shows that buyers are looking at MINI in a different way. We’ve gone to great lengths in recent years to offer customers sophisticated and more practical additions to the MINI line-up that remain true to the brand’s DNA.”

“MINI Clubman does just that by epitomising the style, performance and appeal that you would expect from MINI but with the added practicality that many customers require”.

Built in the UK at Plant Oxford, MINI Clubman features a high level of equipment, with MINI Navigation Pack including Satellite Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Real Time Traffic Information (RTTI), ConnectedDrive, Bluetooth and more standard across all models.

For further information on the MINI Clubman range please visit www.mini.co.uk/clubman.

