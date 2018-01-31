Mini celebrates retail innovation at 2018 awards

MINI has recognised talent and innovation across its 139-strong UK retail network at the company’s 2018 awards ceremony. Held at MINI Plant Oxford on 30th January, the MINI Retailer Awards celebrates the achievements of the thousands of people engaged in providing an industry-leading experience for MINI customers across the UK.

Grassicks MINI Perth was presented with the ‘Retailer of The Year’ award after leading consistently across 13 criteria, including new car sales, used car sales, profitability, customer satisfaction and more. Other categories and their winners included Sytner Tamworth for Aftersales performance, Cotswold Cheltenham for Used Car Sales and Lloyd Blackpool for providing outstanding customer service.

Speaking at the awards, David George, Director, MINI UK, said: “The MINI retail network represents the primary interface with our customers across the UK and play an essential role in the wider success of the brand. It’s terrific to recognise and reward our retail partners who in 2017 continued to drive innovation across all business areas and in doing so delivered exceptionally high levels of customer satisfaction.”

Magnus Wang, Franchise Director, Grassicks MINI added: “We are delighted to have won MINI Retailer of the Year. For Eastern Western Motor Group to win this in its first year of ownership is especially pleasing. It is fitting recognition of all the hard work and focus by the Grassicks MINI team in 2017.”

MINI UK’s overall market share grew from 2.56 per cent in 2016 to 2.68 per cent in 2017 thanks to continued retail innovation and a highly competitive product portfolio. In total, the brand sold 68,166 vehicles in the UK, outperforming the wider market with robust consumer retail sales. The brand’s biggest and most versatile model to date, the new MINI Countryman, contributed to this success after its launch in February 2017. In June 2017 MINI launched its first electrified vehicle, the MINI Countryman Plug-in Hybrid, with UK sales totalling almost 1000 vehicles in the second half of 2017 alone.

Winners

Category Winner Retailer of the Year Grassicks MINI Retail Sales Chandlers Worthing John Cooper Works Sales MINI Park Lane Clubman Sales Cooper Norwich Used Car Sales Cotswold Cheltenham MINI Manager of the Year Sytner Tamworth Corporate Sales Eastern Aftersales Sytner Tamworth Customer Services Lloyd Blackpool Marketing Lloyd Group Financial Services Rybrook Shrewsbury

