MINI at Auto Shanghai 2023

MINI presents its wide product range at the 20th International Automobile Industry Exhibition. MINI fans can look forward to experiencing numerous highlights. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible celebrates its world premiere in Shanghai. With the MINI Concept Aceman, MINI is providing a first glimpse of a new vehicle concept: fully electric drive featuring a completely new design. MINI’s reinvented companion Spike from 2022 is given a digital life. In addition, the 30th anniversary of the MINI Convertible will be celebrated with the MINI Convertible Seaside Edition. The top athletes from the John Cooper Works brand, who are particularly successful in Asia, will also be shown in Shanghai.

Also known as Auto Shanghai, the exhibition is considered one of the most important international motorshows in the industry and welcomed over 800,000 visitors in 2021. The 20th edition of Auto Shanghai, with exhibitors from all over the world, will take place from 18 to 27 April at the China Expo Convention and Exhibition Complex, Shanghai.

World premiere for the first all-electric MINI Cooper SE Convertible.

The MINI Cooper SE Convertible (power consumption combined: 17.2 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km) is the world’s first locally emission-free premium convertible in the small car segment to be presented to the public for the first time. With a limited number of 999 vehicles, it will enable MINI fans in Europe to enjoy exceptional and exclusive open-air driving fun from April 2023.

The small series is available in the colours Enigmatic Black and White Silver and emphasises the exclusive character of the limited MINI Convertible featuring edition-specific equipment details with the lettering 1 of 999. With a range of 201 kilometres determined in the WLTP test cycle, open-air excursions well beyond the city limits are possible. In addition to the all-electric drive, MINI also takes a pioneering role in the edition-specific light-alloy wheels, which are made of 100 per cent secondary aluminium. In combination with the fact that green electricity is used to produce them, CO 2 emissions can be significantly reduced compared to conventional manufacturing processes.

Looking ahead to a new era with the MINI Concept Aceman.

With the MINI Concept Aceman, the brand is providing a preview of the first all-electric crossover model in the new MINI family. The concept vehicle embodies agility as well as a self-confident presence and stands for the MINI design language of the future “Charismatic Simplicity.” It focuses on the essentials and reinterprets the creative use of space typical of the brand.

Innovative technologies and numerous options for individualization show what digitalization at MINI could look like in the future. In addition, the MINI Concept Aceman takes the user experience in the exterior and interior to a new level by offering a wide range of options for interaction with the driver.

MINI attaches particular importance to a minimal ecological footprint. The purely electric drive, a clear and reduced design language and a diverse material concept all make their contribution to this. In the interior, MINI is the world’s first automaker to introduce a circular OLED display that takes up the entire surface of the central instrument. Together with the redesigned toggle switches, this results in the harmony of digital and analog controls that is typical of MINI.

Spike, the digital character for the new MINI model family, celebrates his premiere.

Spike, the canine friend of the MINI brand, is reimagined and brought to life in the digital world. Inspired by the look of an English Bulldog, he guides you through the operating concept of the future MINI model family. In his role as MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, he will become a characteristic companion that provides various forms of support. Spike makes his first major appearance at the Auto Shanghai international trade fair in China.

Spike will be appearing in a different form at Auto Shanghai 2023. There, the reimagined four-legged friend will become an art toy welcoming visitors to the MINI stand as a large-format sculpture. Art toys are independent works of art that combine elements of toys and sculptures in the style of urban pop culture. But it’s in the cockpit of the MINI Concept Aceman that Spike really comes into his own. Once the new Spike mode is activated, the digital character gets his time to shine and is brought to life on the circular OLED central display and the dashboard.

Spike has been accompanying this British premium brand’s success story since the modern MINI debuted in 2001. In the future MINI model family, he will be a connecting link in the relationship between person and automobile. What’s more, the MINI community can also look forward to unexpected experiences and exciting encounters outside the vehicle.

Exclusive edition celebrates 30 years of highest-level open-top driving fun.

To mark the model anniversary, MINI is presenting the MINI Convertible in the Seaside Edition. The special edition stands for individual open-top driving fun with a wide range of exclusive equipment and design features. The Seaside Edition of the MINI Convertible is available as the Cooper (combined fuel consumption: 6.4 – 5.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 145 – 135 g/km according to WLTP) and the Cooper S (combined fuel consumption: 6.9 – 6.5 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 157 – 148 g/km according to WLTP) optionally in the shimmering blue Caribbean Aqua paint finish or in light Nanuq White paintwork.

Ready for adventure and the hallmark go-kart feeling.

The MINI Countryman offers the ultimate in comfort, space and driving stability for out-of-town excursions and exploring off the beaten track. For extended road trips, the versatile adventurer can boast additional storage space, which can be provided in just a few easy steps. With the rear seats folded down, 1,390 litres of load volume is available. The largest and most spacious MINI can master even the most challenging terrain and lets and will get you exploring thanks to the optional ALL4 all-wheel drive.

The top athletes of the John Cooper Works brand have always stood for sports-oriented go-kart feeling. At Auto Shanghai 2023, MINI will be presenting the extremely sporty variants of the MINI Cooper, MINI Clubman and MINI Countryman models. The power delivery of the 4-cylinder turbo engines with up to 225 kW/306 hp, together with the aerodynamic design details, generate exclusive race-car feeling.

SOURCE: BMW Group