Milestone moments: AAM launches EcoTrac®

Picture a sunny day where your vehicle intuitively knows when to switch from all-wheel drive to front-wheel drive, optimizing fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance

Picture a sunny day where your vehicle intuitively knows when to switch from all-wheel drive to front-wheel drive, optimizing fuel efficiency without sacrificing performance. This is the brilliance behind EcoTrac®—a technology that demonstrates AAM’s commitments to Quality, Technology Leadership and Operational Excellence. For the past 30 years, we’ve been turning simple ideas into state-of-the-art automotive technologies. Read on as we dive into the story of EcoTrac, one of AAM’s most ingenious innovations.

EcoTrac is AAM’s cutting-edge disconnecting all-wheel-drive (AWD) technology. This system allows an AWD vehicle to disconnect the mechanical components driving the rear wheels when AWD isn’t necessary, effectively turning the vehicle into a front-wheel-drive (FWD) powerhouse. The main advantage? Significantly improved fuel economy. Imagine reaping the benefits of an AWD system without the constant fuel consumption—EcoTrac makes that possible!

The journey of EcoTrac began in the early 2000s. AAM’s Jim Downs, Executive Director – PE Innovation, was frustrated with the challenge of selling automotive clutches and came into the office one day with a bold new idea. He sketched the concept on a whiteboard, and from there, it went from drawing to reality. The goal was simple yet revolutionary: to create a system that could disconnect the automotive driveline seamlessly and untraditionally. This innovation was the first of its kind, earning a patent in the late 2000s.

EcoTrac’s development was a collaborative effort that combined the expertise of AAM’s Advanced Engineering team with other electronics and software teams. The team initially started their development with a 2005 Chevy Equinox, eventually expanding their efforts to include other vehicles, such as the Dodge Journey. This process was hands-on and dynamic; they even drove a prototype car to business meetings to personally demonstrate the technology’s capabilities. This direct approach not only showcased the effectiveness of EcoTrac but also played a crucial role in securing business by impressively outperforming competitors in real-world demonstrations.

The concept behind EcoTrac is both simple and brilliant. When conditions are optimal, like that sunny drive during a clear day, the system disengages the driveline to the rear wheels, offering fuel economy akin to a FWD vehicle. It achieves this through a combination of a wet friction plate clutch in the rear (inside the Rear Drive Module (RDM) and a mechanical dog clutch in the Power Transfer Unit (PTU)). Advanced software seamlessly synchronizes the engagements and disengagements, ensuring drivers never notice the transitions.

EcoTrac stands out with a few industry-first features and benefits. It uses AAM-developed vehicle controls and a smart actuator, providing improved vehicle handling and off-road capability. Optional two-speed disconnecting PTU and two-speed RDM with electronic locking capability make it more versatile. By disconnecting at the PTU, EcoTrac stops the driveshaft from spinning when the system is off, leading to reduced fuel consumption and fewer emissions.

But EcoTrac isn’t only about fuel efficiency; it’s also about smart performance. Dozens of triggers, such as freezing temperatures, windshield wiper activity and slower speeds, signal the system to re-engage AWD preemptively to provide safety and stability when needed. This dual functionality means that drivers enjoy optimal fuel savings without sacrificing the safety and performance benefits of AWD.

Today, fuel economy is more critical than ever, and AWD remains highly desirable for its safety and performance benefits. EcoTrac bridges these needs, delivering the best of both worlds. As the automotive industry continues to change, EcoTrac stands as an example of AAM’s commitment to innovation.

SOURCE: AAM