Milestone for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles as Września plant output hits 200,000 units

200,000 vehicles in 39 months: at the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in the Polish city of Września this production record is a reason to celebrate. In just three years since the start of production in September 2016, the workers at the plant, which was also built in record time, have produced 200,000 Crafter and MAN TGE vehicles.

The landmark vehicle is a Crafter panel van with a 177 PS 2.0-litre TDI engine and 6-speed manual gearbox. Painted in a Deep Ocean Blue finish, the vehicle will be staying in Poland, as it is going to a small company in Zielona Góra. Since the start of production in autumn 2016, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant has to date produced around 172,600 Crafter vans and, for sister Group company MAN, 27,400 Crafter-based TGE models.

Christiane Engel, Plant Director at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Września, is celebrating with her team: “We are delighted that Września has produced its 200,000th vehicle, a Crafter. This vehicle is proof of the high quality of the work produced by our staff and a mark of recognition from our customers all over the world.” The fact that ever increasing numbers of customers in Poland are opting for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also particularly pleasing: from January to October 2019 over 10,700 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles models were registered in Poland alone.

That is 19 per cent more than in the corresponding period last year. In October 2019 nearly 2,800 Crafter vans were registered in Poland, also an appreciable increase of 17.6 per cent on October 2018.

Crafter units shipped to customers globally totalled 56,400 from January to October 2019 alone, a year-on-year increase of 25.2 per cent.

Volkswagen plant in Września: 420 vehicles per day

Built in a record time of just 23 months, the factory began operating in autumn 2016. Since September 2018, the plant has been running three shifts with daily production of 420 vehicles. By October 2018, just two years after the start of production, the 100,000th vehicle, also a Crafter, had already left the line.

More than 3,000 workers at the plant make the Crafter and the MAN TGE, plus custom vehicles, including recently the 1,000th Grand California motorhome.

SOURCE: Volkswagen