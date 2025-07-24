Milestone: 2,400 Ford Pro e-vans strengthen the electric delivery fleet of Deutsche Post and DHL in Germany

Following this milestone, the number of Ford Pro E-vans deployed in the Post & Parcel Germany (P&P) business unit will total 4,900 vehicles

DHL Group and Ford are further expanding their long-standing cooperation in e-mobility: By the end of 2025, 2,400 new e-vans from Ford Pro will enhance the delivery fleet in the German parcel and postal sector. Two models will be used: the E-Transit, Europe’s best-selling electric van in the two-ton segment, and its smaller sibling, the E-Transit Custom, also Europe’s number one among fully electric one-ton vans. Most of the vehicles have already been delivered, and DHL has reported positive interim results. Following this milestone, the number of Ford Pro E-vans deployed in the Post & Parcel Germany (P&P) business unit will total 4,900 vehicles. This makes Ford one of the largest suppliers of electric vehicles for Deutsche Post and DHL. The total number of electric vehicles deployed in P&P will thus increase to around 35,000-by far the largest electric delivery fleet in Germany.

Nikola Hagleitner, Board Member for Post & Parcel Germany at DHL Group, says: “We are pleased about the further expansion of our proven collaboration with Ford in e-mobility. Ford is an important partner for us in our goal to further electrify the last mile of delivery. We are receiving very positive feedback from our delivery personnel regarding Ford’s electric vehicles. Together, we are making a significant contribution to making parcel and postal delivery in Germany more sustainable.”

Claudia Vogt, Director of Ford Pro for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, says: “We are proud to support Deutsche Post and DHL in electrifying their fleet with Europe’s most successful electric vans. This further expands our strategic partnership, which goes beyond just vehicle delivery. By providing not only our E-Transit models but also our Ford Pro ecosystem of smart software and service offerings, we increase the uptime and productivity of the DHL fleet.”

Ford E-Transit and Ford E-Transit Custom

DHL uses the E-Transit for urban parcel delivery. The cargo space volume is 18 cubic meters, which corresponds to approximately 200 parcels that can be transported in the vehicle. With its battery capacity of 68 kWh, the E-Transit achieves an electric range of up to 315 kilometers (km). Ford Pro even offers the electric van with a larger 89 kWh battery and a range of up to 402 km as an option. However, the smaller battery option is entirely sufficient for DHL’s use in urban areas, where the average tour length is 20 to 30 kilometers. Compared to a comparable internal combustion vehicle, the E-Transit saves 4 tons of CO2e and 1,200 liters of diesel per year.

The smaller E-Transit Custom operates in combined delivery, meaning the joint delivery of letters and parcels in more rural and suburban areas. Its cargo space volume is 6.8 cubic meters, its battery capacity is 64 kWh, and its range is up to 328 kilometers. Compared to a comparable internal combustion vehicle, the E-Transit Custom saves 4 tons of CO2e and 1,200 liters of diesel per year.

However, the partnership between Ford Pro and Deutsche Post and DHL includes not only the delivery of electric vans but also a comprehensive package of solutions to operate the electric fleet as efficiently as possible. Ford Pro provides its connected E-Telematics software. Additionally, Deutsche Post and DHL utilize Ford Pro’s Mobile Service. Specifically trained technicians from Ford Transit Centers across Germany can perform around 70% of the usual maintenance and repair work directly on-site at DHL depots with their service vans.

To ensure the best possible maintenance quality, Ford Pro also offers a maintenance contract tailored to the specific needs of each customer for all vehicles. Ford Pro also provides customized solutions for vehicle conversions and uses the expertise of certified conversion partners who have been working with the manufacturer for years.

With its smart software and service offerings, Ford Pro reduces downtime for fleet vehicles and increases the efficiency and productivity of its business customers’ fleet management. In the case of Deutsche Post and DHL, the Ford Pro ecosystem increases the uptime of connected electric vans by up to six hours per month.

Long-standing collaboration between DHL Group and Ford

DHL Group and Ford have a long-standing collaboration in e-mobility. In 2018 and 2019, both companies even operated a joint vehicle production facility at Ford’s site in Cologne. There, electric vans of the “StreetScooter Work XL” type were built in collaboration with the postal subsidiary, StreetScooter GmbH, over a two-year period. The vehicle’s foundation was a Ford Transit chassis equipped with a battery-electric powertrain and a body structure designed according to Deutsche Post’s specifications. More than 2,100 units of this vehicle type are still in use for DHL parcel delivery. In 2020, the joint vehicle production was concluded as part of the StreetScooter sales process.

In 2022, Ford Pro and DHL signed a strategic partnership agreement as outlined in a mutual letter of intent to accelerate the deployment of electric vans for global logistics operations.

DHL Strategy 2030: Accelerating sustainable growth

DHL Group aims to reduce all greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. As an interim step, it plans to increase the share of electric vehicles in the delivery fleet for the first and last mile to over 66% by 2030. In the Post & Parcel Germany business unit, the plan is to expand its delivery fleet to 37,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year.

Complete Ford Pro fleet electrified

The E-Transit was the first fully electric van that Ford Pro launched in 2022. Now, all four Transit series have been electrified: from the high-roofed estate car E-Transit Courier to the compact Connect Plug-in Hybrid, to the one-ton E-Transit Custom, and the E-Transit from the two-ton segment. The electrified Ford Pro fleet is completed by the Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid, which has recently become available at Ford dealerships.

Ford’s overarching sustainability goal is to achieve CO2 neutrality in Europe. This includes not only a completely electric vehicle fleet but also production, logistics, and direct suppliers.

SOURCE: DHL