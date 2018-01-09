Mike Tinskey, Director, Global Emerging Services – Connectivity, Ford Motor Company confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Mike Tinskey, Director of Global Emerging Services – Connectivity at Ford Motor Company, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Mike Tinskey leads the company’s emerging business activities for connected vehicles. His focus is to develop and implement new products, business models, and partnerships to ensure success of Ford’s connectivity plans globally, including the generation of new revenue opportunities.

Prior to this role, Mike led the company’s global sustainability activities for electric vehicles, energy and infrastructure and prior to that led Ford’s Product Planning and Programme Management activities globally for hybrid electric vehicles, and was responsible for developing and implementing Ford’s electrification strategy that was announced in January 2009.

Tinskey has held a variety of leadership positions during his career with Ford, which began in 1991. This includes director roles in advanced product engineering, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, corporate business development, and innovation. A common thread among these positions is that he was charged with identifying and implementing game-changing technologies and new business models – and developing strategies and partnerships to implement them flawlessly.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by Automotive Megatrends, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day multi-track conference and tech showcase focusing on connectivity, mobility services and connected car technology. A packed conference agenda will see more than 25 speakers sharing insight with 300+ delegates through a mix of presentations, an industry keynote and a high-level panel discussion. Offering fantastic networking opportunities, Connected Car Detroit brings together key automotive industry stakeholders to discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

