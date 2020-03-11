Mike Colleran promoted to Chairman of INFINITI Motor Company

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd announced the promotion of Mike Colleran to Corporate Vice-President and Chairman of INFINITI Motor Company effective April 1, 2020. Reporting to Christian Vandenhende, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. executive officer, chief quality officer and vice-chief performance officer, Colleran will step into the Chairman role for the INFINITI organization as it moves to its new headquarters in Yokohama, Japan and begins a major brand transformation launching five new models over the next three years.

“Mike has proven to be an effective leader in managing change and transforming culture as the INFINITI brand moves into its next chapter in Japan. With his passion for the brand, its retailers and customers; I can’t think of a better person to lead our company’s flagship luxury brand into the future,” said Christian Vandenhende, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. executive officer, chief quality officer and vice-chief performance officer.

Formerly Vice Chairman and Global Division Vice President, Marketing and Sales Operations for INFINITI, Colleran has been responsible for managing business operations, marketing and sales operations for INFINITI since March of 2019. His previous roles with the brand included Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas, overseeing INFINITI’s overall performance in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Colleran first joined Nissan Motor Corporation in 2011 as Vice President, Sales, for Nissan Canada, and was responsible for Nissan’s dealer network operations across the Canadian market. He subsequently worked as Regional Vice President of North East U.S.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from California Lutheran University in California and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Marymount University in Washington, D.C. Colleran is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served for eight years, obtaining the rank of Captain.

