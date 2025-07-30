Mid-western electric utility provider selects AirgainConnect® Fleet™ 5G vehicle gateway to boost field connectivity and grid resilience

AC-Fleet™ equips utility crews with 5G cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity for daily operations and outage recovery

Airgain, Inc., a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions, today announced that one of the largest electric utility companies in mid-western United States has selected AirgainConnect® Fleet™ to enhance connectivity and communication across its line truck fleet.

As part of its fleet modernization strategy, the utility provider is deploying Airgain’s AC-Fleet in approximately one third of its service vehicles. The solution provides a rugged, integrated 5G vehicle gateway that enables reliable, redundant wireless connectivity in both day-to-day operations and emergency response scenarios.

Supporting resilient field operations

The fleet of line trucks plays a critical role in infrastructure restoration and maintenance. In areas where cellular coverage is limited or disrupted—particularly during severe weather events—vehicles equipped with AC-Fleet act as connectivity hubs, enabling nearby crews to connect securely through a mobile Wi-Fi network. Each unit supports multi-carrier connectivity using private APNs on both FirstNet and Verizon networks.

The AC-Fleet solution was selected following a competitive evaluation process and offers the following advantages:

Faster, more stable connectivity for mobile devices including iPads running mobile VPN software

for mobile devices including iPads running mobile VPN software First to market eSIM feature that supports multiple carriers

feature that supports multiple carriers Low-profile rooftop form factor , compatible with utility bucket truck boom clearances

, compatible with utility bucket truck boom clearances All-in-One design that provides simple, efficient installation with a single-hole mount and minimal cabling

that provides simple, efficient installation with a single-hole mount and minimal cabling Ruggedized housing, rated IP67/IP69K for harsh field conditions and washdowns

Meeting the connectivity demands of modern utility fleets

AC-Fleet’s all-in-one design not only streamlines installation compared to traditional multi-component setups, but also enables customers to easily switch between up to four carriers using eSIM software profiles — eliminating the need for physical SIM card swaps. AC-Fleet also reduces ongoing maintenance costs by consolidating connectivity hardware into a single device, simplifying troubleshooting compared to solutions that rely on separate antennas, modems, and routers. The utility’s internal fleet team successfully installed the units and validated their performance through extensive field testing, including in low-coverage areas and VPN compatibility.

