Microchip launches 10 multi-channel remote temperature sensors

Thermal management is a critical aspect of automotive design, yet compared to many other components, there is a noted lack of options when it comes to multi-channel remote temperature sensors. To fill this gap, Microchip Technology has launched the MCP998x family of 10 automotive-qualified remote temperature sensors. The MCP998x family is one of the largest portfolios of automotive-grade multi-channel temperature sensors in the industry and is designed for 1°C accuracy at a wide operational temperature range. The device family includes five sensors with shutdown temperature setpoints that are designed not to be overwritten by software or maliciously disabled.

With up to five channels of monitoring and several alert and shutdown options for security, this product family can support systems that supervise more than one thermal element. The remote sensors also integrate resistance error correction and beta compensation, eliminating the need for additional configuration for improved accuracy. Monitoring temperatures at multiple locations with a single, integrated temperature sensor reduces board complexity and size and simplifies design for a lowered bill of material (BOM).

“This new family of remote temperature sensors is expanding customer choice in a product category that, historically, has offered limited options,” said Fanie Duvenhage, vice president of Microchip’s mixed-signal and linear unit. “With 10 devices to choose from, each offering better accuracy in very high temperature applications and five with shutdown safety features, the MCP998x family gives customers a broad range of automotive multi-channel temperature sensors to choose from.”

More accurate where it counts, designed for 2.5°C accuracy up to 125°C, the MCP998x device family can be used at the high end of the traditional temperature range where many competitors are challenged. This high temperature tolerance makes them well-suited for automotive applications where operating temperatures for electronics is a major factor. The MCP998x sensors are designed to support vehicle functions including HID lamps, advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), automotive servers, video processing, infotainment systems, engine control, telematics and body electronics such as seat control, lighting systems, mirror control and power windows. Visit the website to learn more about Microchip’s full portfolio of temperature sensors.

SOURCE: Microchip