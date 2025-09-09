Micro Bird USA celebrates grand opening of state-of-the-art bus manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh, NY

Micro Bird doubles its production capacity with a $38M investment and creates over 225 new jobs in New York State

Micro Bird USA LLC, a leading manufacturer of school and commercial buses, celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh, New York. This milestone marks a major step in Micro Bird’s long-term growth strategy and its commitment to provide the highest quality and safest buses to customers across North America.

Following the acquisition of the site in December 2024 and a $38 million investment, Micro Bird’s team worked diligently to set up the plant, train employees, and start production just seven months later. Today, more than 225 team members are employed at the 156,000 square-foot Plattsburgh facility, with plans to grow the workforce to 350 team members at full capacity. This represents a significant investment in good-paying U.S. jobs, manufacturing expansion, and the local economy of the North Country in New York State.

“This grand opening is a proud moment for the entire team,” said Eric Boulé, President and CEO of Micro Bird. “With our new facility, we are doubling our production capacity and increasing our ability to deliver high-quality, long-lasting small and mid-size buses to our customers. This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication from our talented teams here in Plattsburgh and at our Canadian headquarters in Drummondville, Quebec. We are deeply grateful to our employees and partners who made this vision a reality.”

Today’s grand opening celebration marks a new chapter for Plattsburgh,” Governor Hochul said. “We are proud to welcome Micro Bird to the North Country, where the company is tapping into our skilled workforce, thriving transportation cluster, and major regional investments. This new facility strengthens the local economy, creates good jobs, and builds a brighter future for the region and all of New York.”

“Micro Bird is officially open for business in Plattsburgh! Buses across America will soon be rolling out once again stamped ‘Made in the North Country’ by Plattsburgh’s powerhouse workforce,” said Chuck Schumer, U.S. Senator of New York. “When I heard about the closure of the former Nova Bus factory, which was the beating heart of this community, I immediately called Volvo’s top brass to urge them to do the right thing and find a new manufacturer to take over this plant. Micro Bird’s leaders have shown they care about this community and continuing its manufacturing legacy by preserving hundreds of goodpaying jobs here in Clinton County. I am thankful for the North Country Chamber of Commerce and Governor Hochul who formed a fantastic team in helping land this investment so Plattsburgh can continue to lead the nation in transportation manufacturing.”

“Micro Bird marks a historic milestone with the grand opening of its Plattsburgh, New York, plant and expansion of its advanced manufacturing capabilities to the United States,” said John Wyskiel, President and CEO of Blue Bird Corporation. “More than 45 years ago, Blue Bird started working with our partners at Girardin in Canada to design and build the first Blue Bird Micro Bird buses. Since 2009, our powerful joint venture has driven dynamic job growth, prosperity, technology innovation, and customer satisfaction in both the United States and Canada. Micro Bird is poised to further solidify its long-term success by launching the Plattsburgh plant and capitalizing on Buy America commercial bus opportunities.”

With the plant now in operation, Micro Bird started assembling buses in the United States, each one built with care to deliver unmatched reliability and customer satisfaction. Fully compliant with the Buy America Act (BAA), this facility enhances Micro Bird’s ability to serve customers with greater speed, precision, and quality.

“We’ve been planning this expansion for some years,” added Eric Boulé, President and CEO of Micro Bird. “Plattsburgh was the perfect choice for us — the availability of a highly skilled workforce, proximity to major markets, and within a community with a strong manufacturing ecosystem. We are thankful for the warm welcome, and for the strong support from the state of New York, the County of Clinton Industrial Development Agency, the North Country Chamber of Commerce, The Development Corporation (TDC) and the Town of Plattsburgh. We look forward to being a long-term community partner and contributing to local economic development.”

“This grand opening event brought together employees, Blue Bird executives, the Girardin Holdings Executives, dealers from across North America, government officials, and local partners for a plant tour, a ribbon-cutting ceremony, and presentations that highlighted Micro Bird’s unwavering commitment to innovation, product excellence, and customer success” said Eric Boulé.

“Today, we are opening more than a plant — we are opening the path to tomorrow. Guided by vision and driven by ambition, every bus we build here will help shape possibility and set the future of transportation in motion. Micro Bird was built to take on tomorrow, and this new chapter in Plattsburgh is proof that our best is yet to come.”

SOURCE: Micro Bird