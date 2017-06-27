Michelin Supercar Paddock Live presents Tim Harvey & Amanda Stretton select ‘Top ten tips’ for Goodwood FoS

Michelin presents the world famous Supercar Paddock once again at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (FoS) later this week. Now among the biggest attractions of the entire Festival, the central feature of the Michelin Supercar Paddock is the live stage, its presenters, Tim Harvey and Amanda Stretton, and most importantly, the supercars.

Tim and Amanda offer an exclusive preview of just a few of the 70-plus supercars that feature in the paddock this year, with their Top Ten Picks for 2017:

Aston Martin AMR Pro

Aston Martin launched its new AMR division earlier this year, bringing a new dimension of race inspired dynamism and performance to its sportscars. The Vantage AMR Pro is an extreme, track-only expression of performance and the ultimate iteration of the Vantage road car and makes its debut at FoS. Only seven of these ultra-high-performance cars will be built, boasting a 503bhp 4.7-litre V8 engine.

Bugatti Chiron

With 1479bhp, the Bugatti Chiron is the world’s most powerful, fastest, luxurious and exclusive production hypercar. Limited to 261mph, the Chiron accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds thanks to its 8-litre W16 engine. Only 500 are being built, at a starting price around £2 million – securing its place as a true automotive icon.

Ford GT

A UK debut at Goodwood, the 2017 GT is the latest out of the Ford stable, delivering 647bhp from its 3.5litre twin turbo charged V6. The highly innovative GT supercar is aerodynamically optimised and lightweight at just 1,385kg making it a truly agile roadcar-come-racer.

Ferrari – all of them!

Ferrari is celebrating its 70th birthday in style at Goodwood and will be showing off, among 69 other examples, its GT4C Lusso, a 3-door shooting-brake, powered by a 6.3-litre V12. Another notable hypercar choice from Amanda and Tim from the Prancing Horse is the FXX K, a 1,036bhp hybrid track weapon. See the full line up at the Michelin Supercar Paddock.

Jaguar Project 8

Jaguar’s SVO division has created a magnificent follow-up to its F-Type Project 7. The Michelin Supercar Paddock plays host to the global debut of Jaguar’s fastest road-going machine, creating 592bhp from its 5.0 litre supercharged V8. Stay tuned for further details on Friday at Goodwood.

Koenigsegg Agera RS

Limited to just 25 units, the Agera RS produces up to 1,160bhp from its 5.0 litre V8 engine, which gives it a power to weight ratio of 1.19 kg per horsepower. New technology can increase the power output 1,360 bhp, making the Agera RS the ultimate track-ready tool for every day.

Lamborghini Centenario

Powered by a 6.5-litre V12 and producing 759 bhp, the Lamborghini Centenario was created to commemorate Ferruccio Lamborghini’s 100th birthday. Costing close to £2m and weighing in at a little over a ton and a half, this latest hypercar from Lamborghini has now completely sold out – see it while you can!

McLaren 570s

The first car in the McLaren Sport Series – the 570S tops out just over 200mph thanks to its 3.8 litre V8 which produces 562bhp. Sharing technology with its F1 team, the McLaren 570S incorporates a carbon fibre construction, offering stiffness, driver thrills and groundbreaking safety. The legend continues.

Mercedes-Benz AMG GT R

Featuring a 4.0 litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine the Mercedes AMG GT R is capable of a 0-60 in 3.6 seconds and a top speed touching 200 mph thanks to the 577 bhp its engines produces. This sleek and aerodynamic supercar was a surprise debut at Goodwood last year, and is sure to be a hit with fans once more this year.

Porsche 911 – Reimagined by Singer Vehicle Design

Singer Vehicle Design has become world-renowned for its bespoke restorations of the world’s most respected high performance vehicle, combining modern techniques, unique perspectives and molecular attention to detail. Dubbed a ‘Love Letter to the 911’, a Targa, Reimagined by Singer for its owner, will make its dynamic debut at FoS – sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Fans of the Michelin Supercar Paddock this year have the chance to vote for the ‘Showstopper of the Festival’ trophy winner via a live poll at the Michelin UK Facebook page www.facebook.com/MichelinUK. The Aston Martin Vulcan was unanimously crowned winner in 2016, but with competition even hotter this year, the live results announcement on Sunday afternoon is sure to bring the Michelin Supercar Paddock to a high octane close.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.