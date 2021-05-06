Michelin partners with Arity to make U.S. roads safer

Insights will identify areas on the network to focus road managers’ actions for safer mobility

Michelin, a leading mobility company, announced it is partnering with Arity, a mobility and data analytics company founded by The Allstate Corporation, to develop data-powered solutions for transportation departments and cities to improve road safety across the U.S. Combining the unique data science expertise of MICHELIN Driving Data to Intelligence (DDI) around data and driving behavior analysis, and Arity’s database of driving behavior data collected from nearly 100 million consumer connections – the largest in the world, the partnership will leverage data for safer mobility to transform road management.

Michelin will analyze billions of datapoints to isolate near-miss events and atypical behaviors caused by or attributed to road infrastructure. The resulting insights will facilitate decision-making and infrastructure optimization for departments of transportation on the state, city, and municipal level to make key improvements and prioritize projects as part of their infrastructure programs for safer mobility.

This partnership is aligned with Michelin’s strategy to leverage data science in order to deliver actionable insights and bring customized solutions to its customers. It illustrates the ambition of Michelin to propose a comprehensive offering that goes beyond the tire business.

SOURCE: Michelin