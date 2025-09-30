Michelin is unveiling its innovative new generation of truck tires for regional and urban use: Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 in 19.5’’

The Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 in 19.5’’ for steer and drive axles is designed to take on the challenges of regional and urban transport

The Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 in 19.5’’ for steer and drive axles is designed to take on the challenges of regional and urban transport.

It offers exceptional safety and versatility year-round, in any weather conditions and on any road.

It is essentially designed for trucks that make frequent deliveries on short or mid-distance routes.

The Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D 19.5’’ line is available in several sizes (285/70R19.5 since June 1, 2025 and 245/70R19.5 and 265/70R19.5 since September 1, 2025) and approved for most global markets.

Mileage(1), outstanding braking performance(2), versatility and robustness for enhanced safety and durability.

The Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 19.5’’ line stands out thanks to its:

Enhanced mileage (1) : Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 tires offer up to 30% more mileage on the steer axle and 15% more mileage on the drive axle compared to the previous generation, for less frequent replacements and lower fleet operating costs.

Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 tires offer up to 30% more mileage on the steer axle and 15% more mileage on the drive axle compared to the previous generation, for less frequent replacements and lower fleet operating costs. Outstanding long-lasting braking performance (2) : An internal test performed under the supervision of DEKRA in June 2025 showed that when worn down to 3.5 mm of rubber, Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 tires achieved wet braking distances up to 8 m shorter than their competitors (41.36 m vs. 49.29 m), a boon for drivers in urban and suburban areas. (1)

An internal test performed under the supervision of DEKRA in June 2025 showed that when worn down to 3.5 mm of rubber, Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 tires achieved wet braking distances up to 8 m shorter than their competitors (41.36 m vs. 49.29 m), a boon for drivers in urban and suburban areas. All-season versatility: The 3PMSF marking guarantees consistent year-round performance for safety and easy handling in any weather and road conditions.

The 3PMSF marking guarantees consistent year-round performance for safety and easy handling in any weather and road conditions. Enhanced robustness and retreadability: Innovative Duracoil technology ensures a more robust, longer-lasting casing to limit unplanned downtime and maintain the tire’s performance throughout its lifespan.

Innovative Duracoil technology ensures a more robust, longer-lasting casing to limit unplanned downtime and maintain the tire’s performance throughout its lifespan. Optimized rolling resistance (3) : These Class C tires save users an average of €705/year/truck and can reduce CO 2 emissions by as much as 1 tonne/year/truck compared to the previous generation.

These Class C tires save users an average of €705/year/truck and can reduce CO emissions by as much as 1 tonne/year/truck compared to the previous generation. Electric vehicle compatibility (4): With higher load indices in 245/70R19.5 and 285/70R19.5 (e.g. +300 kg per axle compared to the previous line in 285/70R19.5, for up to 6.3 tonnes per axle with the new line), these tires are designed for the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, since they can bear the extra weight of batteries and meet the specific needs of electric trucks.

Last-mile delivery is a major challenge for regional and urban transport.

Increasingly congested city centers and tighter environmental regulations are making last-mile delivery a crucial but often expensive phase for fleet managers.

Last-mile delivery can be stressful for drivers due to frequent braking in heavy traffic, difficulty accessing certain areas in bad weather, road conditions, and low-emissions zone restrictions.

Those demanding conditions are when Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 tires show their full potential: high mileage, outstanding braking performance, all-weather versatility, and high load indices. So many features designed to bring fleet managers and drivers peace-of-mind for urban and regional deliveries, while controlling costs and ensuring optimal safety for every trip.

Michelin’s innovation and technological expertise for total performance with no trade-offs

Innovation is central to Michelin’s approach: it invests over one billion euros in research and innovation every year and holds over 12,000 active patents worldwide.

The Michelin X® MULTI Z2 & D2 features Duracoil, Powercoil, and Regenion technologies, which are the products of decades of expertise and know-how.

A light, robust, and flexible casing:

Duracoil: A high-quality nylon reinforcement on the bead wire provides effective protection for the casing, ensuring greater stability on the road and extending the tire’s lifespan.

A high-quality nylon reinforcement on the bead wire provides effective protection for the casing, ensuring greater stability on the road and extending the tire’s lifespan. Powercoil: New, lighter yet more robust steel cables improve rust-resistance, optimize endurance, and enable increased load capacity, which is key for electric vehicles and intensive use.

A self-regenerating tread sculpture:

Regenion: This award-winning technology is based on self-regenerating tread sculptures produced using 3D metal printing to ensure optimal grip and longevity for treads, while also reducing fuel consumption.

With over 130 years’ experience, Michelin continues to support transport professionals with reliable and innovative solutions designed for contemporary challenges, confirming its commitment to safety, sustainable mobility, and total performance with no trade-offs.

(1)Internal Michelin study based on a simulation tool at the Ladoux research and technology center, 2024.

(2)Internal Michelin test performed at the Ladoux (France) research and technology center in June 2025, under the supervision of DEKRA (Report 25CPAEXT – 099), on track BB2 on wet asphalt, water depth 1.2 mm with the same rigid chassis DAF LF2802 truck, license plate no.: EE-310-CY, with the same load (front axle 4,565 kg and drive axle 4,510 kg), fitted with worn 285/70R19.5 tires at the same wear level (3.5 mm) and identical pressures (front 7.5 bar, rear 5 bar). Michelin X® Multi Z2 & D2 vs. the following competitors: Pirelli Profuel, Bridgestone Duravis R-Steer 002 & Duravis R-Drive 002, Goodyear KMAX S & D, Continental Conti Hybrid HS3 & D3 Michelin X® M, and the previous Michelin X® Multi Z & D line. Braking distance from 80 km/h to 0 km/h: With Michelin X® Multi Z2 & D2: 41.36 m With Pirelli Profuel R02: 43.40 m With the previous Michelin X® Multi Z & D line: 43.46 m With Continental Conti Hybrid HS3 & D3: 44.49 m With Goodyear KMAX S & D: 46.06 m With Bridgestone Duravis R-Steer 002 & Duravis R-Drive 002: 49.29 m Actual results may vary depending on actual road and/or weather conditions.

(3)Internal calculation of the total cost of ownership performed using Vecto TCO2 (tire + maintenance + annual energy costs) for a 12t truck (4×2 configuration, fitted with 285/70R19.5 X Multi Z2 & D2). 100% regional use.

(4)Load indices by size:

245/55R22.5 X Multi Z2& D2: 138/136M (+2 LI vs. X MULTI Z & D)

265/55R22.5 X Multi Z2& D2: 140/138M

285/55R22.5 X Multi Z2& D2: 148/146L (+2 LI vs X MULTI Z & D)

SOURCE: Michelin