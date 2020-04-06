Michelin group executives reduce their compensation

Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot, Managing Partners of the Michelin Group, have chosen to reduce their remuneration by around +25% for the months of April and May 2020.

In addition, the members of the Group’s Executive Committee have voluntarily decided to reduce their remuneration by around +10% during the same period.

These reductions will be continued as long as Group employees are in partial activity due to the Covid-19 health crisis.

Florent Menegaux and Yves Chapot have also expressed their will to give up part of their 2019 variable compensation paid in 2020, once submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the annual general meeting to be held behind closed doors on June 23, 2020.

Finally, the chairman of the Michelin Group Supervisory Board, Michel Rollier, and its independent members are joining this effort by donating +25% of their attendance fees received in 2020 to foundations in their respective countries, which are part of the fight against Covid-19.

SOURCE: Michelin